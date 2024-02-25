Laid-Back Camp season 3 announces premiere date

Laid-Back Camp season 3 is set to premiere on April 4, 2024, as announced by the anime's official cast during an advance screening on February 24, 2024, at Shinjuku, Tokyo. Along with the release date, broadcast information for the series has also arrived.

Laid-Back Camp season 3 is a highly anticipated sequel to the series' season 2 released in January 2021. The anime is based on Afro's eponymous Japanese manga. Notably, the upcoming season will adapt the manga from chapter 53 and explore Rin Shima and Nadeshiko's delightful adventures.

Laid-Back Camp season 3 will be released on April 4, 2024

On February 24, 2024, an advanced screening for Laid-Back Camp season 3, also known as Yuru-Camp season 3 was held at Shinjuku Piccadilly in Tokyo, Japan, where it was revealed that the sequel will premiere on April 4, 2024.

Interestingly, the anime's main cast members, such as Nao Toyama (Rin Shima), Yumiri Hanamori (Nadeshiko Kagamihara), and Tomoyo Kurosawa (Ayano Toki), were present at this event.

During the event, the cast members announced that the anime will air on AT-X, every Thursday, starting from April 4, 2024, at 11 pm JST. Laid-Back Camp season 3 will also be broadcast on Tokyo MX on the same date at 11:30 pm JST. Later, it will be telecasted on BS11 and Sun TV on April 5, 2024, at 12 am JST.

Ayano, as seen in the anime (Image via 8-Bit Studios)

Other local channels such as KBS Tokyo, TV Aichi, Hokkaido TV, YBS Yamanashi Broadcast, and SBS TV will air the anime's episodes at different times. Unfortunately, it's not yet revealed on which streaming platform the international fans will be able to watch the anime.

Aside from the broadcast information, details regarding the opening and ending theme songs for Laid-Back Camp season 3 have arrived on the anime's official website. Kiminone performs the opening theme song, Laid Back Journey, while Asaka returns to sing the ending theme, So Precious.

A key visual for the anime (Image via 8-Bit studios)

It was earlier announced that C-Station Studios will replace 8-Bit Studios as the new production studio for the anime. Shin Tosaka is at the helm of affairs at the new studio, with Masafumi Sugiura in charge of the series composition.

Hisanori Hashimoto, renowned for his contributions to Attack on Titan anime, is listed as the character designer, while Akiyuki Tateyama returns as the series music composer.

Laid-Back Camp season 3 also features returning cast members. Aki Toyosaki reprises her role as Aoi Inuyama, while Nao Toyama features as Rin Shima. Rie Takahashi returns to voice Ena Saito, while Sayuri Hara plays Chiaki Ogaki's role.

Other voice actors include Yumiri Hanamori as Nadeshiko Kagamihara and Akio Otsuka as the narrator. It is presumed that more voice actors will be announced as the series progresses.

The upcoming anime will likely begin covering the manga from chapter 53, titled Let's Make an Alcohol Stove, and continue till the end of volume 13 of Afro-san's manga series. As such, fans can expect Ayano, Rin, and Nadeshiko to go on a new camping trip.

