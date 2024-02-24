Übel Blatt anime gets confirmed with a visual

Etorouji Shiono's dark fantasy manga, Übel Blatt is receiving an anime adaptation, as confirmed by Pony Canyon on Saturday, February 24, 2024. Along with this information, a teaser visual was shared on the newly opened official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for the anime.

Earlier, the leaks from the Monthly Big Gangan magazine's upcoming issue suggested the anime's production. Finally, an official confirmation and the author Etorouji Shiono's comments regarding his dark fantasy manga's anime adaptation have arrived.

Dark fantasy manga Übel Blatt is green-lit for anime

On Saturday, February 24, 2024, Pony Canyon revealed that Etorouji Shiono's celebrated dark fantasy manga series, Übel Blatt, is receiving a television anime adaptation. However, the pertinent details surrounding the anime's production, release date, cast, and staff, were not revealed.

Nevertheless, a teaser visual for the anime is unveiled, which depicts the main character, Köinzel. He is described in the manga as the "Hero of the Frontier" for slaying the Black Wing Army force's leaders. In the illustration, fans can see his serious demeanor, as he wields his blade.

Koinzel, as seen in the teaser visual for the anime (Image via Etorouji Shiono/Square Enix)

The official website and X handle for the dark fantasy anime have shared this visual. Aside from this, a comment from the manga's author, Etorouji Shiono has arrived on the website and the anime's X account, which reads as following when translated into English:

"I got the idea that Übel Blatt would be made into an anime a little after the series had finished, so I thought, 'Now?" was my honest impression of surprise. I can't imagine the Keinzels (Köinzel) moving and having voices, and while I'm looking forward it it, it's still a strange feeling that doesn't feel real."

Along with this comment, the author has also asked the audience to look forward to the manga's anime adaptation. Besides the anime adaptation, Shiono-san has also launched a sequel manga, titled Übel Blatt II: The Knights of the Deceased King in the Monthly Big Gangan's March issue on Saturday.

About Übel Blatt series

Koinzel, as seen in the manga (Image via Square Enix)

The dark fantasy manga series follows the adventure of the main hero, Köinzel, the wielder of the "Dark Blade." There's a rumor that whoever stands in his path is torn asunder.

However, things get interesting when he is pursued by the traitorous Lances, or the four powerful warriors, who were "thought" to be defeated by the Seven Heroes.

Thus, Köinzel's strength is tested, as he embarks on a quest far more shocking than anybody can anticipate. As an "object of fear," he strides on a journey of epic proportions.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.