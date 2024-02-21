Übel Blatt anime adaptation allegedly in production

The Übel Blatt anime is allegedly in production following reports from the upcoming issue of Monthly Big Gangan magazine, where leaks of the production were made. There are no details about the release date, the studio involved, or the working staff that will be in charge of the anime adaptation of this seinen series, which needs to be taken into account.

Furthermore, the Übel Blatt anime will be an adaptation of the dark fantasy seinen manga from 2004 to 2019, written and drawn by Etorouji Shiono. According to reports, there was also a confirmation that the original manga will get a sequel and be created by Shiono, and Monthly Big Gangan will be the publisher.

The Übel Blatt anime is apparently in production, according to reports

Some leaks of the upcoming Monthly Big Gangan issue confirmed that the Übel Blatt anime is currently in production. As mentioned earlier, however, there is currently no confirmation regarding the release date, the studio involved, or the personnel working on this project, which is worth considering.

It is also worth noting that there has been confirmation that the series' mangaka, Etorouji Shiono, will write a sequel to the original story. The sequel is called Übel Blatt II: Shiseru Ō no Kishidan and is going to start serialization this February in Monthly Big Gangan Magazine, which also published the original series.

Regarding the anime adaptation, there are some concerns about the explicit content of the series, even though the project is still in its early stages. The Übel Blatt manga became known for its graphic violence and se*ual abuse in the story, so it would be difficult to adapt that into anime format.

The premise and plot of the story

Photo of the Ubel Blatt sequel (Image via Square Enix)

The Übel Blatt anime is going to cover the story of a fantasy setting and the protagonist Koinzell, who is a talented swordsman who the Emperor of Szaalenden chose to be one of fourteen elite warriors to defeat the nation of Wischtech.

However, as a couple of warriors died in the mission, seven warriors left the quest, and the remaining ones, including Koinzell, continued with their goal and succeeded.

The remaining and victorious warriors were surrounded by the seven who ran away and slaughtered the former. Koinzell survived and bowed to take revenge on those seven warriors, who took the credit for the mission's success and were heralded as the Seven Heroes.