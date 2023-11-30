Laid-Back Camp season 3 unveils new trailer and key visual ahead of April 2024 premiere

On Thursday, November 30, 2023, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle of Laid-Back Camp season 3 dropped the second promotional video, featuring the series' central characters. Additionally, the team unveiled a new key visual, depicting an important character, Ayano Toki.

Earlier, the official sources had revealed Laid-Back Camp season 3 would premiere in April 2024. Unfortunately, fans have yet to get a narrower date. Laid-Back Camp is based on Afro-san's Japanese manga series of the same name.

The manga inspired an anime adaptation back in January 2018. Following its success, a second season was green-lit, which premiered in January 2021. The upcoming season will continue the anime adaptation from chapter 53 of the manga and see Rin Shima and Nadeshiko's further adventures unfold.

Laid-Back Camp season 3 releases second trailer and third key visual

To build anticipation for Laid-Back Camp season 3, the official team has dropped a second trailer ahead of the anime's release. The promotional video sees Rin Shima, Ayano Toki, and Nadeshiko embark on their eagerly awaited camping trip.

According to the trailer, Rin and Ayano meet a raccoon dog on a bridge, while Nadeshiko enjoys delicious pork skewers. Interestingly, Ayano and her friend, Rin, decide to go on their journey by bike, while Nadeshiko boards a train. Moreover, the trailer featured a familiar hot spring scene from Laid-Back Camp season 1.

Expand Tweet

Apart from the trailer, the team behind the anime unveiled a new key visual. The breathtaking illustration features Ayano Toki warming coca on a fuel stove while sitting on driftwood. She has parked her bike aside, perhaps to take some rest. The twilight scenery behind her evokes serenity.

Besides the trailer and the key visual, the official staff announced that before Laid-Back Camp season 3's broadcast, the first two seasons will be rebroadcast on the Japanese networks BS11 and Tokyo MX.

Laid-Back Camp season 3 (Image via 8-Bit Studios)

According to them, BS11 will air two episodes on January 9, 2024, at 12:30 am JST, while Tokyo MX will release the same on January 9, 2024, at 6:30 PM JST.

Additionally, the comments from Ayano Toki's voice actress, Tomoyo Kurosawa, have arrived. The actress revealed how much fun she had while dubbing the episodes.

Staff and Cast

A key visual from the anime (Image via 8-Bit Studios)

According to the official reports, Laid-Back Camp season 3 will see a change in production from C-Station to 8-Bit Studios. Shin Tosaka will handle the directorial duties, while Masafumi Sugiura will take charge of the series composition.

Hisanori Hashimoto, famous for his contributions to Attack on Titan, is the character designer, while Akiyuki Tateyama will return as the series composer. Moreover, Kiminone will be performing the opening theme song, whereas Asaka will return to sing the ending song.

As for the cast, the original voice actors will reprise their roles. In other words, Nao Toyama will lend her voice to Rin Shima, while Yumiri Hanamori will play Nadeshiko Kagamihara.

A still from the anime (Image via 8-Bit Studios)

The famous Seiyuu (voice actor) Aki Toyosaki is set to play Aoi Inuyama, while Tomoyo Kurosawa will grace Ayano Toki with her voice. Additional voice actors are Rie Takahashi as Ena Saito, Sayuri Hara as Chiaki Oogaki, and Akoo Ootsuka as the narrator.

Laid-Back Camp season 3 is likely to pick up the events from chapter 53 titled, Let's Make an Alochol Stove, and continue till the end of volume 13. Fans can expect Ayano, Rin, and Nadeshiko to have a memorable time together on their next camping trip.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.