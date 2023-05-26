Fruits Basket announces new project for October

In the last few years, Natsuki Takaya’s Fruits Basket manga once again got under the limelight due to a readaptation of the original 2001 anime series. With this canonical and fully complete adaptation, the series has become a household name in recent years, allowing a new generation of fans to discover the shojo hit.

Takaya’s manga was also adapted into a stage play called Fruits Basket The Stage during this resurgence period for the series. Many other popular anime and manga series have seen themselves adapted into a stage play format in recent years, such as Demon Slayer, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Hunter x Hunter.

What's more exciting is that the Fruits Basket The Stage theatrical performance was recently announced, which is being set to receive a second stage play this year. Featuring a returning cast and new material, fans are eager to see Takaya’s classic shojo series get yet another high-quality adaptation.

Fruits Basket 2nd Season stage play set to run in early October 2023 in Tokyo

Shoujo Crave @shoujocrave Fruits Basket The Stage 2nd Season has been announced!



The stage play started in 2022 adapting the events from the 1st season Fruits Basket The Stage 2nd Season has been announced!The stage play started in 2022 adapting the events from the 1st season https://t.co/xsWFnqgJDc

On Friday, May 26, the staff of the original stage play for Takaya’s Fruits Basket manga announced that a second stage play is set to run from October 6-15 of this year in Tokyo, Japan. Alongside the announcement, a teaser video for the new play and the production’s main cast were revealed.

The new play is set to feature a returning cast from the first. New cast members include Sho Ayanahi as Akito Sohma, Iori Noguchi as Isuzu Sohma, Daiki Miyoshi as Kureno Sohma, Masatoshi Shin as Kakeru Manabe, and Marina Horiuchi as Machi Kuragi.

Meanwhile, the returning cast members from the first play will see:

Ayano-Christie Yoshida as Tohru Honda

Naoya Kitagawa as Yuki Sohma

Shohei Hashimoto as Kyo Sohma

Hiroki Nakada as Ayame Sohma

Shogo Tamura as Hatsuharu Sohma

Ruito Koga as Momiji Sohma

Yuna Sekine as Kagura Sohma

Yuto Adachi as Ritsu Sohma

Chisato Minami as Arisu Uotani

Yukari Nakamura as Saki Hanajima

Yuria Haga as Kyoko Honda

Seiya Inagaki as Kazuma Sohma

Yu Imari as Hatori Sohma

Yuya Asato as Shigure Sohma

อยากทำอะไรก็ทำ @iamZEON ละครเวที "Fruits Basket 2nd Season" จัดแสดงที่ Otemachi Mitsui Hall วันที่ 6-15 ต.ค. 2023 ละครเวที "Fruits Basket 2nd Season" จัดแสดงที่ Otemachi Mitsui Hall วันที่ 6-15 ต.ค. 2023 https://t.co/bF9JaRwoqh

The first stage play ran from March 4-13, 2022, at the Nihonbashi Mitsui Hall in Tokyo. Executive Producer Nobuhiro Mori handled the script of the play, while Taro Hasegawa directed it. Avex Pictures streamed the play worldwide on March 12, after which it was available to streamed with English subtitles on March 24.

Takaya’s original manga was first serialized in Hakusensha’s Hana to Yume magazine from 1998-2006. The series inspired a 26-episode anime adaptation in 2001, which was followed up by a three-season reboot series that aired from 2019-2021. The reboot also received a compilation film titled Fruits Basket -prelude-, which opened in Japanese theaters on February 18, 2022.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes