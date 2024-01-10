My Home Hero Live action film casts Kenjiro Tsuda

On January 10, 2024, the official team behind My Home Hero live action film unveiled a new trailer and key visual ahead of the film's release on March 8, 2024. The latest clip previews the movie's theme song and reveals more cast members, including Kenjiro Tsuda, better known as the voice actor for Kento Nanami from Jujutsu Kaisen.

My Home Hero live action film is based on author Naoki Yamakawa and illustrator Masashi Asaki's eponymous manga series. The manga has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine since 2017. Notably, 22 tankobon volumes have been published as of this writing.

Kenjiro Tsuda stars as Kanji Shino in My Home Hero live action film

On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle of My Home Hero live action film shared a new trailer, revealing the movie's additional cast members. The short clip also previews the theme song, Insomnia, performed by Eve. As mentioned earlier, the film will hit the big screens on March 8, 2024, in Japan.

The recently announced cast members include Kenjiro Tsuda, renowned for voicing characters such as Kento Nanami from Jujutsu Kaisen, Kishibe from Chainsaw Man, Tatsu from The Way of the Househusband, and more. Tsuda-san plays the role of Kanji Shino, the head of a criminal organization, in the movie.

Kenjiro Tsuda, as seen in My Home Hero live action film (Image via Warner Bros.)

He has also shared his thoughts about playing the role of Kanji in My Home Hero live action film's official website, which reads as follows when translated into English:

"I was really happy when I received the offer for this work. I knew the name, 'My Home Hero' and had heard of its high reputation, but I thought, 'what, the final boss?!' I felt that it was a very important role, and I was grateful and happy."

Aside from him, the new cast members are Ryubi Miyase in the role of Hayato Osawa, Danshun Takekawa as Koji Yasumoto, Toshiyuki Itakura as Toshima, Shunsuke Daito as Yakushiji, Sho Nishigaki as Enoki, and Shunya Kaneko as Minamida.

These actors will join the previously announced cast members mentioned below:

Kuranosuke Sasaki as Tetsuo

Asuka Saito as Reika

Tae Kimura as Kasen

Kyohei Takahashi as Kyoichi Majima

Eisaku Yoshida as Yoshitatsu Matori

Yasushi Fuchimaki as Takeda

Shuichiro Naito as Nobuto

Takuma Otoo as Kubo

Kuranosuke Sasaki as Tetsuo Tosu (Image via Warner Bros.)

Notably, the latest trailer teases the film's tantalizing plot, with the theme song, Insomnia by Eve, playing in the background. The short clip features Tetsuo (Kuranosuke Sasaki), his daughter, Reika Tosu (Asuka Saito), and other important characters.

Besides the trailer, the official staff has also unveiled a new key visual, featuring Tetsuo Tosu, his wife and daughter, and the members of the criminal organization, such as Kanji Shino, Nobuto, and others.

The new key visual for the live-action film (Image via Warner Bros.)

The illustration highlights Kuranosuke Sasaki, starring as Tetsuo in the film, against a vivid red background. Additionally, the movie's title is illustrated, with the release date at the bottom.

Takahiro Aoyama has directed My Home Hero live action film, with Susumu Funabashi writing the film's scripts and Tsutsumi composing the music. The movie will follow the events of Yamakawa and Asaki's eponymous manga series and show Tetsuo's efforts to save his family.

Keep up with more anime, manga, and live action news as 2024 progresses.