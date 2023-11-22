My Home Hero live-action film trailer reveals March 2024 release date

On Wednesday, November 22, the official team of the My Home Hero live-action film released the trailer on X (formerly known as Twitter), which revealed that the movie will debut on March 8, 2024. The team also revealed the key visual.

My Home Hero is a popular manga illustrated by Masashi Asaki and written by Naoki Yamakawa. It first ran its course in Kodansha’s Seinen magazine, Weekly Young Magazine. Since then, it has received an anime adaptation and a live-action drama adaptation as well.

The latest project is a live-action film, which will be directed by Takahiro Aoyama. Let’s take a look at the My Home Hero live-action film’s trailer, key visual, and main cast.

My Home Hero live-action film: Trailer, key visual and main cast

The English-translated version of the trailer is yet to be released at the time of this writing. However, there was quite a bit of information that viewers could unpack. It opens with Tetsuo Tosu killing someone before introducing his wife, Kasen Tosu, who is shocked at the sight of a corpse in their apartment. A b-roll from the trailer also briefly introduced the couple’s daughter, Reika Tosu.

Furthermore, the trailer also showed how Tetsuo Tosu continued to find ways to kill people and cover his tracks. The protagonist seemed to be getting involved with extremely dangerous people belonging to large criminal organizations. The trailer ended by revealing the release date of the movie, which is March 8, 2024.

Coming to the key visual of My Home Hero live-action film, it is quite clear that it is an imitation of the cover that was designed for volume 1 of the manga. We can see the protagonist, Tetsuo Tosu, sporting a white shirt with his sleeves rolled, which is complemented by a thin back-neck tie. The protagonist looks distressed, out in the open, on a rainy night.

Cast

Kuranosuke Sasaki will play the role of the protagonist in My Home Hero live-action film (Image via Warner Bros.)

My Home Hero live-action film has a brilliant cast of actors portraying the respective characters. Kuranosuke Sasaki will be playing the protagonist, Tetsuo. Sasaki also played the roles of Fukube in 20th Century Boys and Seiji Akitsu in Godzilla Minus One in the respective live-action films.

Kyohei Takahashi will play Kyoichi Majima in the upcoming film. Asuka Saito will play Reika Tosu, while Tae Kimura will play Kasen Tosu. Kimura also played the role of Miyuki in the live-action drama adaptation of Great Teacher Onizuka. Additional cast includes:

Yoshitatsu Matori - Eisaku Yoshida

Kubo - Takuma Otoo

Takeda - Yasushi Fuchikami

Nobuto Matori - Shuichiro Naito

