Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3: Senku's Kingdom of Science encounters its first enemy in America

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3 was expected to officially end Senku and the Kingdom of Science’s journey to America, seeing them make landfall in San Francisco, California. Officially released on Thursday, January 23, 2025, the installment did indeed see the Kingdom of Science land in California, immediately finding signs of yellow corn’s presence.

Excitingly, Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3 also confirmed that there are not only antagonistic forces in America, but likely in large numbers as well. At the very least, the latest installment confirms one enemy to Senku and co who takes action against them in the episode’s final scenes.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3 confirms new enemies awaiting the Kingdom of Science in America

Brief episode recap

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3 began with the Perseus’ crew celebrating their journey finally coming to an end. They also speculated on what animals they could hunt for a nice, meat-filled meal after being starved of it while at sea. However, as they approached America, Senku realized that the cliff sides were littered with the petrified statues of American citizens. Some were left whole, while others were missing limbs or entire halves of their body.

Gen tried to calm everyone down by reminding them that, while they were hopeful to find society here, they shouldn’t be shocked at what they’re now witnessing. Kohaku then noticed a bunch of statues clumped together in a jetty-like formation, which Senku theorized was due to a car accident pileup that left behind only the statues. Ryusui then revealed that they were currently sailing through where San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge once was.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3 saw Senku, Taiju, and the others remind everyone that they’ll be the ones to bring humanity back. The Perseus then finally anchored ashore, with Senku explaining how the flora of America differed from Japan, such as with the Sequoia tree and a vulture flying by. The group then decided to split into two teams, one which would stay with the ship on the Sacramento River, and another would scout ahead with the battle team.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3 sees the combat team slaughter some crocodiles for a good meal (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The scouting group took a smaller boat and the mobile science research vehicle to move down the river, as Senku first decided to head to the Corn Belt to see if yellow corn still existed. Ukyo was worried that they were too late due to fall being almost over, but Senku assured them that they were fine thanks to some changes in time that arose over the last three millenia. Suddenly, the teams were attacked by a large swarm of giant American crocodiles.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3 saw the combat team as desperate for fresh meat as the crocodiles were, immediately attacking the crocodiles. After killing some and scaring the rest off, the group cooked dinner with the crocodile meat they obtained and other ingredients they gathered. Those members of the Kingdom of Science not from the old world were blown away by how delicious the crocodile burgers were, as were others like Hyoga.

Tsukasa then showed Sennku that one of the alligators had swallowed a piece of yellow corn, confirming that they could find what they came here for. Senku then explained to Chrome, Gen, Ukyo, and Suika that they needed the corn not for its disappointing flavor profile, but to make alcohol out of it. Senku also added that he has no idea how much corn is left, meaning they may not be able to revive as many people as they wanted to as soon as they originally did.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3 then saw Kohaku notice several corn kernels floating in the river, leading Chrome and the others to become optimistic. However, Senku was suspicious of how convenient this all seemed, prompting him to reach out to the Perseus. After updating them on their status, he asked them to keep an eye out for corn floating downstream by them also. However, this led to the reveal that someone was in a tree nearby watching them.

This person was then discovered by some wolves, prompting them to jump down and confront their new enemy. Brandishing a knife, they quickly and effortlessly killed all of the wolves present by hacking them up. Meanwhile, Senku and co continued their trek upstream as night fell. They eventually decided to camp for the night, where Senku made a light trap to capture and analyze the bugs it attracts to learn more about the area’s current state.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3 saw Senku catch some European corn borers, which confirmed that a large supply of corn had to be nearby since they subsist on it. Kohaku and the others were then mystified by the moths, prompting Senku to ask if they’d ever seen one before. After confirming they hadn’t, Senku explained that this was due to the fact that some moths fed on cloth, which should’ve led to their population dwindling once humanity was petrified.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3 sees Senku and co's first American enemy make themselves known (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Yet obviously, this wasn’t the case in this area of California, leaving Senku suspicious as to why they’re so heavily populated. He theorized a settlement nearby was farming loads of corn, with Tsukasa seemingly sensing something behind him in the woods as Senku said this. Tsukasa dialed in on a nearby tree branch, sensing bloodlust and seeing the eyes of the individual who’d appeared earlier.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3 saw the entire combat unit go into high alert after, while Tsukasa’s senses told him that a gun was about to be fired. Hyoga agreed with this, realizing that they were lured into a trap. As Tsukasa called for a retreat, machine gun bullets suddenly began raining down on them. The episode ended with the Kingdom of Science retreating as their assailant was impressed with their perception, and they realized they weren’t alone in America.

In summation

Overall, Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3 is an exciting installment which perfectly sets up the rest of the season’s focus. As the Kingdom of Science progress further into Northern California, they’ll likely to continue encountering opposition from whoever it is that sent the shooter at them.

