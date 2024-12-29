Dr. Stone season 4 part 1 complete release schedule

One of the more known isekai series of the coming Winter 2025 broadcast season is Dr. Stone season 4 part 1. The first part of this final season marks the beginning of the end of the television anime adaptation of author Riichiro Inagaki and illustrator Boichi’s original manga series of the same name. Likewise, it is one of, if not the most highly-anticipated series in the Winter 2025 season.

However, it’s unlikely that Dr. Stone season 4 part 1 leaks in any capacity at this point, with the anime’s premiere set for the coming days and weeks. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the anime series. In turn, this also gives viewers an expected release schedule for the upcoming season, which is subject to change based on any episode-specific delays that may occur.

How many episodes will Dr. Stone season 4 part 1 have?

Based on the latest available information at press time, Dr. Stone season 4 part 1 is expected to have 12 episodes. Several reputable X (formerly Twitter) accounts have posted corroborating information, but these are technically unofficial sources. Likewise, the lack of Blu-ray DVD listings on the anime’s official website makes this information difficult to officially confirm.

The first episode will premiere in Japan on Thursday, January 1, 2025, at 10 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST). For almost all international viewers, this means a release sometime during the day on Thursday, January 1, locally as well.

The expected full release schedule for Dr. Stone season 4 part 1, per the Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), British Summer Time (BST), and India Standard Time (IST) timings, is as follows:

Episodes Date Release Timings (PST/GMT/IST) 1 (Released) Thursday, January 9, 2025 5AM/1PM/6:30PM 2 (Released) Thursday, January 16, 2025 5AM/1PM/6:30PM 3 (Released) Thursday, January 23, 2025 5AM/1PM/6:30PM 4 (Released) Thursday, January 30, 2025 5AM/1PM/6:30PM 5 Thursday, February 6, 2025 5AM/1PM/6:30PM 6 Thursday, February 13, 2025 5AM/1PM/6:30PM 7 Thursday, February 20, 2025 5AM/1PM/6:30PM 8 Thursday, February 27, 2025 5AM/1PM/6:30PM 9 Thursday, March 6, 2025 5AM/1PM/6:30PM 10 Thursday, March 13, 2025 5AM/1PM/6:30PM 11 Thursday, March 20, 2025 5AM/1PM/6:30PM 12 Thursday, March 27, 2025 5AM/1PM/6:30PM

The above is only the expected release schedule and could be changed by certain events. One such event is any episode’s delay, which would push subsequent episodes back accordingly.

For example, if episode 3 is delayed by one week, every episode after will be delayed by one week. What may also affect the release schedule is if the anime officially confirms itself for less than 12 episodes in its first season run.

Where to watch Dr. Stone season 4 part 1

Senku's adventures in Dr. Stone season 4 part 1 will stream exactly where prior seasons have (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 4 part 1 will premiere with its first episode on Japanese broadcast television at 10 pm Japanese Standard Time on Thursday, January 9, 2025. The series will first air on Tokyo MX at this time, before later airing on BS11, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, Aichi TV, and Animax channels at later dates and/or times.

As of this article’s writing, the series is not slated for a premiere earlier than its television one.

In terms of streaming availability, Crunchyroll will stream the series internationally as it airs weekly in Japan with English subtitles. Crunchyroll is also producing several alternate language dubs for the series, including English.

Domestically in Japan, the typical streaming services will offer the series as it airs weekly. This includes ABEMA, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Lemino, U-NEXT, d Anime Store, and more.

What to expect from Dr. Stone season 4 part 1

Dr. Stone season 4 part 1 should focus on getting Senku and co to America and their operations underway before introducing the series’ new antagonists. However, once they are introduced, fans can expect the series to go into high gear, with a climactic battle likely to take place at some point in the final installments.

Fans can also expect Senku and co to make new allies during and before their battle with their new foes.

