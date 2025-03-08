Dr. Stone season 4 episode 9 review: TMS Entertainment and the cast's strengths shine in an episode all about character and voice acting

Heading into Dr. Stone season 4 episode 9, fans were expecting an installment that put heavy emphasis on the dramatic tension and fallout created by Senku Ishigami’s injury. Officially released on Thursday, March 6, 2025, this is exactly what fans got in an episode that played naturally to TMS Entertainment’s strengths.

While Dr. Stone season 4 episode 9 placed this emphasis on expressive character animation and voice acting, there were also many other excellently produced aspects. TMS’ animation production overall likewise maintains its typical consistent high quality, making for an incredibly enjoyable and flawless installment.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 9 review: Character and voice acting carry the load in latest perfect installment

As touched on above, the character and voice acting within Dr. Stone season 4 episode 9 is a major part of what makes the episode work from top to bottom. Arguably the two single best performances in this regard come from Taiju Oki, voiced by Makoto Furukawa, and Chrome, voiced by Gen Sato. Taiju’s scene comes in the opening focus of the episode by Senku’s bedside and is undoubtedly one of the most impactful performances of the installment.

The scene is incredibly emotional, with Taiju’s body language alone being enough to communicate this. Production and direction buttress this already palpable display of emotion thanks to Furukawa’s voice acting. It perfectly completes the scene, bringing further life to what is already a very vibrantly animated character and scene. The scene likewise wouldn’t be complete with anyone but Furukawa voicing, his unique skills having a major impact here.

Chrome’s moment to shine in the second half of Dr. Stone season 4 episode 9 is equally impressive in similar ways to how Taiju’s is impressive. While not as intense emotionally, it's equally memorable for Sato’s performance and how TMS Entertainment chooses to produce chrome here. The shot of his “serious face” once he learns Senku has put his faith in him as Dr. Chrome is very easily the most impactful and memorable in the entire installment.

Chrome plays a major part in Dr. Stone season 4 episode 9's emphasis on character acting (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Other characters also get such exceptional treatment here, with Ginro notably being one of them. The scene of him freaking out over Senku’s status is the perfect example, perfectly conveying the character’s worry while staying true to his mannerisms and demeanor. The fantastic character acting given to Ginro in this moment carries this sentiment, with Ayumu Murase also delivering a great vocal performance.

Ginro has a second moment in Dr. Stone season 4 episode 9 like this, which sees him quickly and hilariously silenced by Matsukaze and Kinro. Luna Wright shines in a similar manner throughout the installment, with her portrayal in this latest installment being the most memorable and impactful thus far. She gets a scene of her own like Ginro’s by Senku’s bedside, further highlighting Akira Sekine’s incredible performance in the role thus far.

Ukyo Saionji shines similarly in the installment, displaying similar emotions upon learning Senku’s status. While the emotions are as palpable as Taiju’s, they’re memorable for being presented in an effective way that isn’t quite as intense or overtly demonstrated. Gen Asagiri also shines in the installment for character acting, with his biggest scenes driving home the impactfulness of getting the proper voice talent for a character like Taiju’s.

TMS Entertainment likewise plays to their strengths in Dr. Stone season 4 episode 9 thanks to this emphasis on character and voice acting. While the studio’s approach to the series has always emphasized these strengths, the latest installment takes it to another level thanks to the excellent voice-acting performances paired with it. Quirky production choices such as the chibi-esque scenes enhance these strengths, making for a more enjoyable experience.

Production choices are also the other major highlight of the episode, with nice little features such as Gen’s perspective in the final moments enhancing the experience. Chrome’s roadmap being more rudimentary than Senku’s is also a good example of this. On the other end of the spectrum, TMS Entertainment’s use of music throughout the installment is incredibly well done, particularly during Senku’s bedside scenes to evoke significant emotion from viewers.

Gen's typical over the top personality shines in Dr. Stone season 4 episode 9 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Several production choices show TMS’ dedication to going the extra mile in Dr. Stone season 4 episode 9. Scenes like Senku and Xeno’s teams match up against each other in graphic-like style and the purple malaise surrounding Gen as he lies about the Medusa Devices highlight this. While not strictly necessary, it adds an exceptional flair to the episode, enhancing the viewing experience overall.

The last major piece of the puzzle is TMS Entertainment’s general animation, which is as typically consistent and high quality as ever. While there isn’t much action in this installment, this is to be expected from the series, and likewise can’t be stated as a criticism in good faith. Yet this baseline quality is heavily intensified by the aforementioned emphasis on character acting, highlighting how smooth and truly flawless animation is overall.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 9 review: Final thoughts

With such excellence in all of these major areas of production, it’s difficult to call this latest installment anything short of perfection. TMS Entertainment does a fantastic job in all major areas of production, sticking to its strengths both as an animation studio and for what has worked in the series thus far. This pairs with exceptional voice acting to create emotional and memorable scenes that stick with viewers long after the episode’s 24-minute runtime ends.

