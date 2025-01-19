Why Demon Slayer anime had the perfect recipe for success, explored

Without any doubt, Demon Slayer is one of the most successful anime franchises of all time. The series received its first anime adaptation in 2019 and since then, it has not only enjoyed love from the fans but also top rankings as one of the most successful series in various countries. However, its recipe for success doesn't solely depend on its extraordinary animation.

The anime series attracts new and non-mainstream anime watchers. This also includes the fans who face a hard time understanding plotlines that are too complex. So, Studio ufotable's anime might be a perfect choice for such fans as it combines a simple storyline with an aesthetic animation that is easy for everyone to understand and enjoy.

Exploring the formula that ensures Demon Slayer's success

Tanjiro as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer is based on a shonen manga series, written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge. The anime series aired its first season in August 2019 and its success was off the charts. The anime was also declared 'Anime of the Year' in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. However, the next sequel was a movie that had the fans stressed over its arrival.

The movie, titled Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc, was released in 2021 and the wait proved worth it. The movie's production ensured an over-the-top animation quality, combined with some much-needed anime-original scenes. Moreover, the movie kept climbing the charts and was declared the most-grossing anime film of all time (a title it still holds, as of this article's publication).

Tengen Uzui as seen in the anime (Image via ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 2 (Entertainment District Arc) was released in December 2021 and this sequel featured one of the best-animated fights between Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, and the Twelve Kizuki Demon, Gyutaro. Moreover, this sequel also had the best runs during the Crunchyroll Anime Awards as it was awarded 4 awards.

The Swordsmith Village Arc aired in April 2023 and might be one of the most flawed seasons. However, despite its shortcomings, it was still loved and scored 3 awards in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Lastly, the latest sequel (Hashira Training Arc) was released in May 2024 and despite being the sequel with the most anime-original content, its reception was amazing.

Tanjiro as seen in the anime (Image via ufotable)

However, amidst all this, some termed the series as 'all animation and no story.' Fortunately, this might be the recipe for the series' success in the long term. With the passing of years, the number of anime fans is increasing, meaning that people who have no idea about this media are also starting anime each year.

As anime is a different media from TV serials and movies, some fans face difficulty absorbing mainstream anime with a plotline combining complex elements. So, Demon Slayer might be perfect for such fans as a 'first anime.'

Yes, animation is a selling point for the series but not the sole one. An aesthetic animation, combined with a simple storyline, builds the watcher's interest in anime. Moreover, with the yearly increase of anime watchers, more people are starting their journey in this media through Studio ufotable's anime adaptation and this might be why the series is one of the most influential and successful series to this day.

Final thoughts

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc trilogy is the talk of the town currently and its hype is over the moon such that all three of these movies might break the franchise's previous records of the highest-grossing anime film. So, the reason for its success is before the fans and the series' success might even be generational, as long as anime is on the internet.

