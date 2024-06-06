With the release of Hashira Training Arc, the Demon Slayer anime is inching toward the final battle against the Demon Slayer Upper Moons. However, given the pace at which the story is progressing, fans can assume that the season featuring the final battle will be released much later.

However, this is not the case for manga fans, who have already witnessed the final battle and are only waiting to watch it in animation. This is because the final two arcs of the series will feature many deaths, especially that of the Demon Slayer Upper Moons.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Daki and Gyutaro to Nakime: Fates of every Demon Slayer Upper Moon, ranked chronologically

8) Former Upper Moon Six: Daki and Gyutaro

Daki and Gyutaro as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

The fight against Daki and Gyutaro in the Entertainment District Arc was the first time the demon slayers learned about special requirements to kill a demon. Unlike a normal demon that perished upon beheading, the former Upper Moon Six demons only perished if both demons were beheaded simultaneously.

Hence, the demon slayers fought the two demons simultaneously. While Tanjiro beheaded Gyutaro with help from Tengen, Inosuke and Zenitsu beheaded Daki with a collective effort. With that, the former Upper Moon Six demons perished. However, before they died, the two demons reaffirmed their sibling relationship and walked into hell together.

7) Upper Moon Five: Gyokko

Gyokko, as seen in the Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

The fight against Upper Moon Five Gyokko was the only time a Demon Slayer Upper Moon fought against a single demon slayer. The demon slayer facing him was none other than Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito.

While Gyokko could have defeated the Mist Hashira much sooner, he got distracted by Haganezuka's dedication to polishing Tanjiro's Nichirin sword. This allowed Muichiro to return to the fight and defeat the Upper Moon Five demon with Mist Breathing: Seventh Form: Obscuring Clouds.

6) Former Upper Moon Four: Hantengu

Hantengu, as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer Upper Moon Four Hantengu was a force to be reckoned with, as it took the collective efforts of Tanjiro, Genya, Nezuko, and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji to fight him.

The fight saw Tanjiro come close to killing the demon several times. However, each time, the demon slayer would learn that the Upper Moon's main body was situated somewhere else.

In the end, Tanjiro was forced to look the other way when his sister was burning under the sun so that he could behead Hantengu using the Nichiron Sword Haganezuka was polishing for him. Fortunately, the demon was killed, and Nezuko conquered the sun.

5) Upper Moon Six: Kaigaku

Kaigaku, as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Shueisha)

Demon Slayer Upper Moon Six Kaigaku has yet to appear in the anime. Like Zenitsu Agatsuma, he was a student of Jigoro Kuwajima, former Thunder Hashira. He hated the demon slayer for his cowardice. Nevertheless, the plot later saw him become a demon who replaced the former Demon Slayer Upper Moon Six—Gyutaro and Daki.

During their battle in the Infinity Castle Arc, Zenitsu Agatsuma beheads him using his original move, Thunder Breathing Seventh Form: Honoikazuchi no Kami. Kaigaku was surprised by the new breathing form; however, he refused to accept his defeat, even in death.

4) Upper Moon Three: Akaza

Akaza, as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer Upper Moon Three Akaza was the first Upper-Rank demon to appear in the anime. Nevertheless, his demise did not come until the Infinity Castle Arc, where he fought against Tanjiro Kamado and Water Hashira Giyu Tomioka.

Tanjiro and Giyu had a tough time killing the demon due to his regeneration ability. This ability saw the demon moving about even after he got beheaded.

Fortunately, the demon slayers beheading the demon caused it to trigger his memories. Upon remembering the same, Akaze became remorseful and destroyed his own freshly regenerated head, killing himself.

3) Upper Moon Two: Doma

Doma as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Insect Hashira Shinobu Kocho first confronted Demon Slayer Upper Moon Two Doma. While the demon quickly defeated and consumed her, her sacrifice soon became a boon for Kanao Tsuyuri and Inosuke Hashibira, as Shinobu had set a trap for Doma. She had seemingly consumed 37 kilograms of Wisteria poison meant to kill Doma from the inside.

Shinobu did this because, according to her, Doma did not feel anything. The same was observed when the demon began melting away from his inside, as he showed no sign of fear. Right after, the manga saw the demon get decapitated. This was the first time Doma experienced an emotion, as he developed a crush on Shinobu in the afterlife.

2) Upper Moon One: Kokushibo

Kokushibo as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer Upper Moon One Kokushibo, despite being the strongest Twelve Kizuki, was only the penultimate Upper-Rank demon to die. During his battle against the demon slayers, the Upper Moon One killed Muichiro and Genya. However, it was Muichiro's attack that got the best of him.

Muichiro's burning red blade caused Kokushibo's body to disintegrate. This triggered Kokushibo's memories, as he remembered his human life as Michikatsu Tsugikuni, Yoriichi's twin brother. This flashback revealed how Michikatsu felt inferior to his brother due to his skills in the Sun-Breathing Technique.

Hence, he became a demon in hopes of improving his Moon-Breathing Technique. In the end, Kokushibo admitted that he only wished to become as strong as his brother.

1) Upper Moon Four: Nakime

Nakime, as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer Upper Moon Four was the final Upper-Rank demon to die in the series. Following Hantengu's death, Kibutsuji Muzan made her the next Upper Moon Four.

The demon had two crucial abilities: manipulating the insides of the Infinity Castle and generating portals. Fortunately, Yushiro managed to manipulate Nakime's vision during her fight against Mitsuri and Obanai. This prevented her from retaliating against the Hashira.

However, given that Yushiro was manipulating Nakime, Muzan Kibutsuji kills her to stop her abilities from affecting the Infinity Castle.

