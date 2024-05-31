Was Tanjiro's dad a Demon Slayer? Explained

With Kimetsu no Yaiba anime currently airing its Hashira Training Arc, the anime has been focusing a lot on the demon slayer mark. This is because the Hashira created the training program to help their subordinates attain the same. As fans would know, Tanjiro and his dad, Tanjuro, had the demon slayer mark. So, was Tanjiro's dad a Demon Slayer? Was Tanjuro Kamado part of the Corps?

The protagonist's father, Tanjuro, is seen numerous times in flashbacks. He is first shown in the Mount Natagumo Arc in a flashback after Tanjiro nearly dies and happens to have a flashback of his father. Seeing his father perform Hinokami Kagura throughout the night, Tanjiro remembers the Sun Breathing and uses it against Lower Rank Demon Rui.

Was Tanjuro Kamado a Demon Slayer?

Tanjuro Kamado as seen in the Kimetsu no Yaiba anime (Image via Ufotable)

Tanjiro's father, Tanjuro Kamado, was not a Demon Slayer. Instead, as revealed through various flashbacks, he was a Coal Burner. The series' first chapter or episode also suggested this, as Tanjiro went to the nearest town to sell charcoal. Following his father's death, Tanjiro inherited Tanjuro's profession and became a Coal Burner to help his family.

Trending

Why did Tanjuro have a Demon Slayer Mark?

Tanjuro Kamado as seen in the Kimetsu no Yaiba anime (Image via Ufotable)

Tanjuro Kamado had a Demon Slayer Mark because he was a descendant of the Kamado family. He was able to access the "Transparent World," so he was born with the mark on his forehead.

The same was also confirmed by the explanation given by Shinjuro Rengoku, Kyojuro Rengoku's father. According to him, all Sun Breathing users have a mark on their forehead. Given how the Sun Breathing is passed down within the Kamado family, it made sense for Tanjuro Kamado and his son, Tanjiro, to have the mark.

Did Tanjuro Kamado know how to use Sun Breathing?

Tanjuro Kamado using the Hinokami Kagura in the Kimetsu no Yaiba anime (Image via Ufotable)

As seen in the anime, Tanjuro Kamado knew how to use Sun Breathing and had learned it from his father. Despite not being a member of the Corps and having a tragic disease, Tanjuro was shown to possess great strength.

Although he was frail, he was capable of slaying a bear nearly nine feet tall with a single axe at a speed faster than the blink of an eye. In addition to those physical skills, Tanjuro had mastery of Hinokami Kagura. The Sun Breathing was why Tanjuro could perform a long, arduous dance in the cold without tiring himself out despite having a frail body.

As for the "Transparent World," it allowed Tanjiro's father to foresee his opponent's attacks by analyzing their blood flow, muscles, and joint movement. Hence, not only did Tanjuro know how to use Sun Breathing, but he also possessed great strength. Unfortunately, his disease got the best of him.

Related Links: