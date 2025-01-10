First Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc film's international release dates allegedly revealed

Friday, January 10, 2025, saw the international release dates for the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc film allegedly unintentionally leaked by none other than Sony themselves. In a since-removed page on the official Sony Pictures French website, an “Untitled Crunchyroll/Sony/Aniplex Event Film” was listed with an international distribution starting date of Friday, September 12, 2025.

While this page was removed from Sony’s website, multiple other web pages have similar pages for the “Untitled… Event Film,” which is almost certainly the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc film. These other websites also feature international distribution dates in September 2025, with the variances in them suggesting different release dates for different regions. One such website has even attached a description of the film to the “Untitled” event’s page.

The website that attaches the description for the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc film to the “Untitled” event is the German CineStar page. The same page also alleges that German theaters will begin screening the film on Thursday, September 25, 2025. The page also calls the title of the film Kimetsu no Yaiba: Infinity Castle in the “film-details” section. Combined with the attached description of the film, it’s all but certain that this information is accurate.

Two other websites that also list the film include the French Allociné and the American The Numbers. The former website, also listing the movie as an “Untitled Crunchyroll/Sony/Aniplex Event Film,” alleges a release date of Wednesday, September 17, 2025, in France. The Numbers further corroborates this while also referring to the film in the same way. The Numbers also claims a United States and United Kingdom release date of Friday, September 12, 2025.

As mentioned above, the original page on the French Sony Pictures website has since been taken down. With this in mind, it’s possible that Sony was mistaken in their September dates and has since taken down the page for clarity’s sake. In this case, it would also have to be assumed that every other source mentioned above is also incorrect, or at the very least, not reflective of the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc film.

However, what’s much more likely is that the Sony Pictures webpage was indeed accurate information for the highly anticipated upcoming anime film project. Likewise, Sony didn’t intend for the page to go live this early and was likely saving that information to be revealed in a yet-released trailer. In turn, the company took it down in order to do as much damage control as possible to the situation at hand.

Yet this is all speculative, with none of this information officially confirmed in any capacity due to Sony not yet commenting on the matter, let alone Crunchyroll or Aniplex. Once the film’s release date is officially revealed, hindsight should offer much more clarity on this developing situation.

