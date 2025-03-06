Dr. Stone season 4 episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 10 is set to release on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at 10PM JST according to the series’ official website. With Chrome leading the charge against Dr. Xeno’s forces while Senku recovers, fans can expect the upcoming release to see him get Tsukasa’s team inside the enemy compound by its end.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Winter 2025 season are unlikely, Dr. Stone season 4 episode 10 at least has officially confirmed its release information.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 10 release date and time

Senku leaves his Kingdom of Science's fate in Chrome's hands heading into Dr. Stone season 4 episode 10 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 10 will air on Japanese television networks at 10PM JST on Thursday, March 13, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on March 13 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early the next day instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 10 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5:00AM, Thursday, March 13, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 8:00AM, Thursday, March 13, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1:00PM, Thursday, March 13, 2025 Central European Time 2:00PM, Thursday, March 13, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30PM, Thursday, March 13, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:00PM, Thursday, March 13, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:00PM, Thursday, March 13, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30PM, Thursday, March 13, 2025

Where to watch Dr. Stone season 4 episode 10

Xeno's allies prepare a trump card of their own heading into Dr. Stone season 4 episode 10 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The upcoming Winter 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for its Winter 2025 anime season offerings. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the series will stream with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Russian, and Arabic dubs.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 9 recap

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 9 began with Senku being brought below the deck of the Perseus to recover. Focus briefly shifted to Stanley, who began heading back to Dr. Xeno while telling Carlos and Max to keep an eye on the enemy Kingdom of Science. While Senku was given first aid, it was clear a doctor was needed. Luna revealed she wasn’t a doctor but once attended med school, with Taiju begging her to do everything she can to save his friend.

Chrome and Kohaku were then seen stumped on how to enter Xeno’s compound after scouting when Tsukasa and his team showed up. After some discussion, Tsukasa suggested digging up into the compound with some invention Senku made. However, they then learned of Senku’s status via a coded message from the Perseus that saw Senku place his faith in Chrome to be the scientist. Ryusui then elected to make a bluff to Xeno, having Ukyo give them the Medusa.

After Xeno retrieved it, Gen immediately understood the plan and began lying about how many they had and other key details. However, Xeno was unbothered, revealing he had a backup plan which his mechanic Brody needed two weeks to complete. Coincidentally, Chrome had just finished his roadmap and predicted it would take him two weeks. The episode ended with Chrome revealing he had invented a drill as the next race to victory began.

What to expect from Dr. Stone season 4 episode 10 (speculative)

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 10 should begin with a focus on Chrome and co as they begin the long, arduous journey to creating a motorized drill. It’s likely that Chrome will make some mistakes along the way, costing him either his own self-confidence or the confidence the others had in him.

However, they should eventually complete the roadmap in this episode and confirm the drill can be used to enter Xeno’s compound. At this point, focus will likely shift to Xeno revealing his trump card is also ready, ordering it to be used immediately. The episode should with Senku making a full recovery, allowing the Kingdom of Science’s remaining two leaders in him and Ryusui to get involved somehow.

