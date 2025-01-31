Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4: Stanley and Dr. Xeno introduced as Gen takes a major risk

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4 was expected to focus on Senku and his allies as they escaped from their pursuor’s sights, presumably to wait and reunite with their other group of allies. Officially released on Thursday, January 30, 2025, the installment instead saw Senku Ishigami and his allies fight back against their enemies.

In turn, Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4 validated Senku’s call by seeing the Kingdom of Science make off with some major spoilers of war. The installment also officially introduces the season’s antagonists, and sees Gen get dangerously close to them.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4 introduces final season’s first antagonists, Dr. Xeno and Stanley

Brief episode recap

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4 began with the Kingdom of Science’s scout detachment continuing to head upriver after escaping their assailant. Senku Ishigami confirmed that this is likely a group who self revived as Senku did and followed a course similar to that of their group. Senku even admitted that their scientific progress is just barely beyond their own, at least in terms of military power.

Ukyo Saionji then suddenly heard engine noise behind them, with Kohaku saying there were no boats behind them and she noticed nothing else. Ukyo then revealed he heard it from above, as a combat-ready propeller plane barreled down on them from above. Senku was clearly shocked, but also seemingly enamored by this discovery and learning that such scientific heights had already been achieved in this stone world.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4 saw Senku’s group try to outrun their assailant, but unsuccessfully so. The plane’s pilot then came in close and set up a machine gun to fire on Senku’s group with. This put both boats out of commission, leaving the Kingdom of Science sitting in the water. However, Senku began acting, seemingly coming up with a scientific plan to get them out of this, giving Kirisame something to throw.

Senku and Ryusui's seemingly rash decisions pay off by the end of Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4 (Image via TMS Entertainment))

In the nick of time, she was able to throw Senku’s concoction at the plane, which caused its engines to begin stalling out and knocking a rod. This likewise forced the pilot to abandon pursuit and land the plane elsewhere, at which time an ally he was speaking to revealed Senku threw acetylene gas at the plane. The pilot confirmed he was once petrified as the conversation progressed, and that the person on the other line was a genius scientist like Senku.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4 saw Senku confirm they wouldn’t be running while they had the chance, instead wanting to find and fight their enemy. Kohaku and her tracking skills proved indispensable here, as she immediately found where the plane had landed. However, the pilot was long gone by this point, leading Senku to claim the plane for himself. Gen commented on how Senku’s true intentions and feelings were obvious as soon as he saw the plane.

Kohaku then revealed she found corn kernels and leaves in the airplane, which suggested their enemy had a cornfield runway they were using. Tsukasa Shishio agreed with Senku that while they should retreat, they stood too much to gain by not pursuing the pilot now. Kohaku, Chrome, and Gen were chosen to pursue the pilot, bringing the backpack radio with them. Gen also proved instrumental in tracking their enemy, finding the footprints that got them started.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4 saw Gen even say that it was too easy to need a mentalist, when he realized something was wrong. He warned Chrome and Kohaku not to step ahead of him, while adding that all they need to do is follow his lead and the trail of flowers he leaves them. Gen then went ahead on his own, continuing to follow the pilot’s apparent footprints. Gen then called out to anyone who was nearby, prompting the pilot to reveal himself.

Likewise, Gen immediately found a gun being pointed at him, and was then searched by the pilot. The pilot agreed that Gen was unarmed, but added that he clearly has some tricks up his sleeve. Gen tried to pass himself off as a magician, with the pilot at least agreeing that he wasn’t a warrior like Tsukasa and Kohaku. The pilot then invited Gen to follow him and meet his leader, whom he called “the doctor.”

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4 saw the pilot lead Gen to a lakeside area, which featured a massive cornfield with a runway behind a large facility. As Gen walked through the cornfield, he discovered not only yellow corn, but cows and tractors present as well. There was also a building which looked to be a hangar next to the runway. The pilot then led Gen to a silo atop what seemed to be the main building, which appeared to be a factory on closer inspection.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4 officially introduces the marksman and pilot Stanley, as well as his science genius leader Dr. Xeno (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The pilot then entered and called out to someone named Xeno, saying that the “New World” had its first guest. Gen immediately likened Xeno to Senku, before correcting himself by saying that this was the adult version of Senku, a real scientist. Xeno then approached and introduced himself to Gen, and introduced the pilot as Stanley Snider, former soldier who now worked for Doctor Xeno.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4 saw Gen introduce himself in turn, when Gen noticed that he was already hooked up to a lie detector. Despite the machines not going off at all, Dr. Xeno appeared to see through Gen’s act, while Gen’s internal dialogue revealed his intent to take over Xeno’s entire operation. However, Xeno then asked for the name of the Kingdom of Science’s leader, with Gen deciding to hide Senku’s identity and say Taiju’s name instead as the episode ended.

In summation

Episode 4 of Dr. Stone’s fourth season was an incredibly exciting installment, seeing Senku’s allies achieve a key victory and make progress towards yet another. Likewise, fans can expect a focus on Gen Asagiri as he continues trying to earn the trust of Dr. Xeno and Stanley, all the while plotting to strengthen his and Senku’s forces.

