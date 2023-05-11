Dr. Stone season 3 episode 6: The Kingdom of Science heads to the treasure island, new allies or foes get hinted

With the release of Dr. Stone season 3 episode 6, fans witnessed Senku reveal his new plan as he was on the hunt for platinum, which might help him get the entire human population back to normal. While they were headed towards Byakuya's treasure island, they encountered new information, which might mean that Senku and the rest could either face allies or foes on the island.

The previous episode saw the Kingdom of Science finish its work on Science Vessel Perseus, soon after which the people who were needed on the ship were announced. After the people boarded the ship, Senku revealed his plan as they were headed to the island inhabited by Byakuya and others 3000 years ago.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 6: Kingdom of Science citizen unveils the truth behind the treasure island

Ruri as seen in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 6 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 6, titled Treasure Box, opened with Senku and others heading towards the treasure island to find the treasure box full of minerals, using which they planned on mass-producing the revival fluid.

The episode then showed focused on a few flashbacks as Byakuya, as well as his team of scientists, was shown hiding minerals within a treasure box so that the future generation could find them.

Gen as seen in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 6 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Senku had noticed that the name of every person from Ishigami village was based on a stone. Thus, he was sure that there must have been a story for the same within the ones that were passed on by Byakuya and the others through the millenniums. In order to learn much more about minerals, Senku went to Ruri and learned how the minerals were all kept within the treasure box.

In the present, Senku revealed that they could revive all of humanity if they were to find even a shred of platinum within the treasure box as it was a very rare mineral and helped to create the revival fluid.

Soyuz as seen in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 6 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

While Senku's friends wondered why they can't revive as much as people as they can right now, Gen revealed how it would be difficult to control over 150 people at a time, hence it could lead to a war, similar to that they had against Sukasa's empire. Thus, they needed to revive all of humanity at once.

Hearing this talk, one power team member came forward to reveal some valuable information. He revealed how he wasn't originally from the Ishigami village and was adopted by his mother when she found her on the beach. He revealed his name to be Soyuz and how he was originally from the treasure island.

Chrome as seen in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 6 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

After hearing the same, Senku realized that the people on the island were distant relatives of the people from Ishigami village. The people from the Ishigami village could be the descendants of the people from the island who may have gone out on expeditions to find Japan, as instructed by Byakuya.

However, after some hard thinking, Chrome feared that the people from the island could be the people who sent the "Why" message. Upon thinking about the same, Senku and others could not say with confidence whether the people from the island were allies or foes. Nevertheless, to their advantage, their was a storm, using which they decided to sneak into the island's coast.

Final thoughts on Dr. Stone season 3 episode 6

Byakuya and others as seen in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 6 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 6 saw Senku and others reach the treasure island. While they do not know who they are set to face, they do know that the minerals will be stored within the Soyuz capsule. Hence, they need to quickly locate the spaceship and find the minerals before they cause any trouble.

Poll : 0 votes