Dr. Stone season 3 episode 22: Tsukasa revival and the start of a world tour

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 22 was released on Thursday, December 14, 2023, and continued the ambitious plan to awaken the rest of the world from petrification and defeat the Whyman on the moon. This episode served two purposes: preparation for the next arc Dr. Stone: Science Future and as a season finale for Dr. Stone: New World.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 22 sees Tsukasa revived, and preparations begin for the world trip and logistics of how to bring back the billions of people that had been petrified. The ambitiousness of the plans is matched only by the sheer amount of preparation, meaning the number of materials needed for the voyage to the moon and reviving and rebuilding cities and people isn't going to be easy.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 22 sees Tsukasa revived and the preparations for space travel hitting a snag

Tsukasa revived

Tsukasa revived and changed in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 22 picked up where episode 21 left off, with trying to revive Tsukasa. The "Dr. Stone" set was specifically saved for Tsukasa since the petrification device was out of power and they weren't going to break it open either since it was never meant to be used in a wide beam.

They had to cryofreeze Tsukasa Shishio and then use the Dr. Stone device to petrify and bring him out to heal a near-lethal wound. They just needed one meter for one second, and that petrification and revival fluid combined broke Tsukasa out of cryosleep, much to Mirai and Minami's joy.

Ginro then taunts Tsukasa about battling his bodyguard, Matsukaze. Tsukasa defeats him effortlessly but, to everyone's shock, says Matsukaze is just as capable a warrior as he is. He even said that reviving Gen Asagiri wasn't a mistake and that he appreciates having him around.

Humanity's strengths

Ryusui's explanation in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 23 (Image via Sportskeeda)

A humorous moment that turns heartwarming in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 22 is Ryusui and Minami's conversation at night. Ryusui offers a reward of 100,000 drago to whoever can spot land first and is then pushed out of the tent after Minami covers for him.

Later at night, Ryusui says he loves and wants everyone including Tsukasa and money allows everyone to pool their strengths. He basically says that, of course, money isn't all that he loves. It's just that money isn't used just to control people, and while he might be greedy, he understands money can help pool desires.

Amid all the humourous moments is a statement that humanity's strengths of coming together and uniting under a common goal of survival have brought them from scrambling to survive in a brand new world to now starting to go into space, which is a perfect reassertion of the themes of Dr. Stone.

A spaceship's road map

The spaceship road map in Dr. Stone season 2 episode 23 (Image via Sportskeeda)

In Dr. Stone season 3 episode 22, the spaceship's roadmap model is made into a massive globe detailing everything they'd need and where to find it. Senku even states the few personnel on the Perseus weren't going to cut it since they'll be awakening people and building new cities (all labeled on the map). They'll need to visit every city and rebuild it all before they take off.

The logistics of all this is a major concern. Gen brings up Dunbar's number of 150 people and that social order will be a problem, though Tsukasa exudes a very menacing type of confidence due to his power. They even go as far as to state they'll need a metric ton of alcohol to make vast quantities of revival fluid, as potato or grape wine won't suffice.

So their first stop is Corn City aka the Americas. Pumping out alcohol and grilled corn will revive and feed people. It also calls back to when Senku, Chrome, and Gen used Lillian Weinberg's glass record to trick Tsukasa's army. The Perseus sets out on its world tour, with a flashback to a young Senku stating they will go to the moon immediately.

Final thoughts

In review, Dr. Stone season 3 episode 22 is an excellent and softer climax to Dr. Stone: New World story arc. Dr. Stone season 3 episode 22 is much more humorous but still poignant. Things are looking hopeful for the first time in a while for everyone, even if getting there is going to be very time-consuming and long.

Then again, it took a long while to even get the Kingdom of Science up and running. The post-credits scene states that Dr Stone will continue, with the next arc titled Dr. Stone: Science Future tentatively set to air in October 2024.

