Dr. Stone season 3 episode 21: Senku's victory sets up Tsukasa's revival and a trip to the moon

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 21 was released on Thursday, December 14, 2023, bringing with it the exciting continuation of the enthralling third season of the television anime series. While this episode was more of a wrapup and wind-down due to Ibara being defeated in the previous release, there was nevertheless plenty to get excited about by the installment’s end.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 21 sees Senku tease a trip to space after gathering resources from around the world, possibly setting up more enemies like Ibara to deal with. Excitingly, the release’s final moments also set up the return of Shishio Tsukasa, adding a nostalgic feel to this look ahead towards the series’ future.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 21 sets up the return of strongest character in the entire series

Brief episode recap

Senku once again relies on his allies to help him with the impossible in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 21's opening moments (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 21 began with Senku once again proclaiming his intent for the Kingdom of Science to go to the moon. He emphasized that they’ll get there patiently and one step at a time as others began questioning how realistic such a goal was. He added that they’ll need to tour all over the world in order to get all of the materials they need to go to the moon.

In the meantime, however, he and the others got to work on rescuing everyone on Treasure Island from their petrification. The villagers were in awe at the Revival Fluid, which in turn led to confirmation that Ibara’s Medusa Device (now in the Kingdom of Science’s possession) was the last one on Treasure Island.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 21 then saw Soyuz visit his father and apologize for being unable to rescue him. Ryusui Nanami then began reviving the enemy soldiers, assuring Ginro and others that it would be fine. The soldiers, led by Kirisame and Oarashi, then went to pledge their loyalty to Soyuz and recognize him as the Master’s child.

Soyuz finds purpose by assuming the role of Master in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 21 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The next day, Senku told everyone that their final mission before leaving is to make Treasure Island an ally of the Kingdom of Science. His goal was to have the islanders on their side and help them make the crafts they’ll need before departing on their world tour. Senku specified that they aren’t ruling over anyone, but will allow the islanders to choose for themselves. However, he did allude to Gen using some of his mentalist skills to ensure their cooperation.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 21 then saw Soyuz volunteer to handle this aspect of the mission, prompting Senku to hand him a blueprint for what they needed to build. Soyuz was able to convince the others to help with no issues, prompting a montage which saw the islanders and the Kingdom of Science all working together.

Later that night, Chrome visited Senku in the mobile lab, finding him working with a material called zeolite. Senku essentially revealed that he’s setting up a back up plan in case the islanders need more convincing. An eavesdropping Gen, Francois, and Suika then began preparing for this possibility, with the episode then jumping to the test of what the islands built the next day.

Senku adds Treasure Island to the Kingdom of Science's forces in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 21 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 21 revealed this to be a long-range radio tower, which would allow Treasure Island to communicate with Ishigami Village and the Kingdom of Science. Francois and others then served the islanders food later that night to further convince them to cooperate with the Kingdom of Science.

Soyuz then told Senku he plans to stay on Treasure Island and help its people start over again and continue to develop. Senku gladly accepted this, saying that they share a common goal in the end so it makes no difference. Soyuz added that since he remembers how to make the Revival Fluid, Senku and the others can depart without further delay.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 21 then saw him ask Kirisame to travel with Senku as a strong and cunning warrior who can prove useful. Ginro then convinced Matsukaze to join him as his guard, which he accepted without question. The lights on the beach then went out, prompting Chrome to begin his fireworks show in order to entertain the islanders and further convince them to join the Kingdom of Science.

All of the villagers were shown to be in awe and amazed by the sight of the fireworks, while the Kingdom of Science members from the 21st century reminisced about their past lives. Senku remembered watching fireworks with Byakuya as a child, incessantly analyzing the science behind the fireworks despite being a preschooler.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 21 then saw Senku visit the site of Byakuya and co’s spaceship, where Kohaku joined him. She then compared their will and it being passed down to future generations to the progression of science, which Senku agreed to. The Kingdom of Science then departed Treasure Island the next morning, saying it isn’t really goodbye since they’re united by the radio and science.

On the Perseus, Senku explained that they’ll go all over the world collecting people and resources for going to the moon. Senku then confirmed that the rocket will only fit three people, which will consist of a pilot, a science user, and some sort of fighter. Senku then said they already had a fighter picked out, as the Perseus was revealed as having returned to Ishigami Village. The episode ended with Senku saying it was time to wake up and heal Shishio Tsukasa.

In review

Overall, Dr. Stone season 3 episode 21 is a perfect wrapup episode for the battle of the Kingdom of Science and Ibara’s Petrification Kingdom. Those characters whose arcs needed conclusions in this installment not only received them, but were done a great justice, especially in the case of Soyuz who has finally found his place in life.

The installment also furthers the overarching thread of Senku inheriting his adoptive father Byakuya’s will by coming to Treasure Island and claiming the Soyuz time capsule for himself. While overarching narrative is undoubtedly one of the series’ strong suits, this episode’s developments truly went above and beyond expectations any fan could have had.

In summation

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 21 perfectly sets up the conclusion of the third season while also keeping viewers engaged and excited about the series’ future. With just one more episode left to go, it seems as though this setup will only be further in the season 3 finale.

Be sure to keep up with all Dr. Stone anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.