Dr. Stone season 3 episode 17: Hyoga's revival leads to Ibara losing the Medusa Device

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 17 was released on Thursday, November 16, 2023, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Senku and co’s efforts against Ibara and his forces. Likewise, with the two groups scrambling for control of the situation, this latest episode was chaotic, with many shocking developments.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dr. Stone anime.

Arguably, the most exciting progression within Dr. Stone season 3 episode 17 is the revival of Hyoga, who seemingly wavers on who to fight for once being revived. The final moments also show a shocking loss for Ibara and his Petrification Kingdom, seemingly all but cementing Senku and co’s victory in this battle.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 17 sees Ibara lose control of the situation in a sudden and shocking way

Brief episode recap

The Kingdom of Science's beloved ship becomes the final battleground for Senku and Ibara's forces in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 17 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 17 began with Senku and co boarding the Perseus to fight Ibara and his forces, despite only having nine of them present. Magma then began firing the gun but missing Ibara with every shot. Nikki got the gun out of Magma’s hands, but the group was surrounded by Ibara’s men shortly after that.

Yo then revealed that there were only three more shots in the gun, prompting Senku to load magnesium into the gun. Yo shot it straight into the air, creating a massive burst of light. Gen bluffed, saying this was sorcery, prompting Ibara’s soldiers to jump off of the Perseus in fear. However, Moz arrived, seemingly angry with Senku and co.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 17 then saw Yo prepare to shoot Moz, who saw the trigger about to go off, and adjusted his angle of attack to knock Yo off of the boat instead. The gun also went with Yo, forcing Kinro to engage in one-on-one combat with Moz, which he quickly lost. Nikki also tried fighting him but was shortly dealt with.

Moz seemingly cements himself as an enemy to the Kingdom of Science in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 17 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Senku then said he was all out of tricks, prompting him and the others to retreat below the Perseus’ deck while Moz chased after them. However, they ended up cornering themselves, with Moz breaking down the door to where they were hiding, leading Ibara in with him. However, Senku revealed that he had Ibara and Moz corner them, throwing Revival Fluid on something behind him.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 17 then revealed that Senku had revived none other than their trump card, Hyoga. Ginro gave Hyoga his spear, while Senku claimed this was their only option against Moz. Ibara recognized that Hyoga was just a statue and that Ryusui was the statue he had Kohaku and the others destroy to prove their loyalty.

Hyoga applauded Moz’s apparent strength and skill, reminding Senku that he is their enemy after all. He further pointed out that this means he could join their side or Moz’s, with the right to choose being solely his choice. Meanwhile, Ibara recognized that Hyoga and Ryusui’s revivals meant the Master’s statue could be revived as he looked towards the Inner Palace.

Gen's classic quick thinking saves Senku and co's lives in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 17 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 17 then saw Gen try to come up with a way to ensure that Hyoga fights for the Kingdom of Science rather than against them. Gen asks Nikki to pretend she’s in love with Hyoga since she’s the only girl here. Nikki initially argued but eventually complied, lamenting that she couldn’t save these words for someone she truly loves.

Hyoga told Gen to shut his mouth, knowing what he was trying to do. Hyoga applauded Gen and Nikki’s skills, saying he wouldn’t kill either of them. Hyoga then lectured about how Senku’s ambitions and morals oppose his, asking Moz what he thinks of selectively reviving specific parts of humanity.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 17 then saw Moz agree with Hyoga, internally thinking he just needs to give Hyoga the answers he wants. He also revealed that he intends to kill Hyoga anyway, but told Hyoga he intends to revive at least women based solely on their looks. This revelation led to Hyoga making up his mind, but the actual decision wasn’t revealed as the episode shifted to the repaired statue of the Master.

Kirisame's arrival seemingly spells doom for Senku and co in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 17 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Ibara then saw Kirisame approaching from a boat, praising her great timing. The episode saw Hyoga decide to fight against Moz rather than with him. This decision allowed Senku and the others to escape, while Taiju and Yuzuriha’s group rushed towards the Perseus with the Master’s statue in hand.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 17 saw Moz try to pursue Senku and co, but Hyoga wouldn’t allow this. Likewise, this allowed Senku and co to begin heading back to the island to pick up the Master’s statue. Moz told Hyoga he intended to begin fighting with his full force, claiming Hyoga wouldn’t stand a chance as he landed a devastating hit.

Ibara then tried to get Oarashi to run to the island’s center with the Petrification Device. Kirisame objected to this since he wouldn’t be able to escape, but Ibara said he didn’t care, claiming it doesn’t matter if he died. Kirisame argued this, saying the islanders hadn’t been evacuated, prompting Ibara to assert she was questioning the Master’s wishes.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 17, then saw Kirisame remember the Master from her childhood days, showing him to be a kind, caring, and thoughtful man. In the present, this led Kirisame to realize that petrifying the entire island is not the Master’s wish. As this happened, Taiju yelled out to everyone to look at the Master’s statue. Kirisame recognized it to be him and asked Ibara what this meant.

He then activated the Petrification Device, turning Kirisame into a statue. He called her guilty of knowing the truth as her statue plunged into the ocean, prompting Taiju and the others to retreat further into the island after seeing the Petrification Device used. However, Yo shot Ibara through his hand from the water, revealing he had one bullet left. Ibara dropped the Petrification Device into the water, where Yo caught it as the episode ended.

In review

Arguably, the greatest strength of Dr. Stone season 3 episode 17 is the installment’s ability to keep viewers on the edge of their seats for the entire episode’s run. Likewise, the installment serves as a microcosm of the entire battle between Senku and Ibara thus far, highlighting the constant tug-of-war they’ve played with each other.

The episode also does a fantastic job of setting up Senku and the Kingdom of Science to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, thanks to Yo's quick thinking. This conclusion leaves viewers feeling satisfied and excited while creating a continuing desire to stick with the series and see what happens next in the war for Treasure Island.

In summation

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 17 is one of the best of the third season thus far, arguably the best of the second cour overall. While the installment’s climactic final moments are largely responsible for this, the episode is incredibly exciting and enthralling, captivating even the most aloof audience members.

