Dr. Stone season 3 episode 15: Senku's preparations complete as Ibara grows suspicious of Moz

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 15 was released earlier today, bringing the exciting continuation of Senku and co’s efforts against Ibara’s Petrification Kingdom. With Moz now an ally, all that remained was to finalize the preparations and equipment needed to ensure their victory, which boiled down to obtaining the Medusa Device.

However, Dr. Stone season 3 episode 15 seemingly sets up a major snag in their plan, thanks to a comment from Gen Asagiri and a certain look by Ibara in the episode’s closing scenes. While speculative, it seems that the series is setting up the Kingdom of Science as needing to pivot on the fly once their battle is underway.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 15 sets Senku and co up for failure despite their best efforts in planning

Brief episode recap

Expand Tweet

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 15 began with Moz’s night raid on the inner palace, where he successfully defeated the Petrification Kingdom’s fighting forces, save for Kirisame. The leader of the fighting forces compared the invader’s strength to Moz, clearly making the connection in their levels of power but not realizing it was Moz.

Senku then discussed their plan, which involved setting up the drone and tricking Kirisame into launching the Medusa Device into the drone. However, Gen pointed out that their plans rarely work in practice as they’re only planned on paper. Ryusui points out that Moz could pose a major issue, turning on them as soon as the Medusa Device is captured.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 15 then saw Senku reveal that they’re working on an anti-Moz weapon, which was essentially a primitive rotary gun. However, they needed to make mercury fulminate to finish it, with Senku saying he’d do it himself since the process is dangerous. However, once it was complete, they would have a gun to counter Moz.

Yo's revival is revealed to be a key part of Senku's plan in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 15 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Taiju then reminisced about when he, Yuzuriha, and Senku first went to make gunpowder, causing Senku to lament that humanity once again ended up using guns for warfare. Ukyo then discussed how tools aren’t inherently good or evil but are made so by those who use them. He also expressed a desire not to kill anyone, with Ryusui comforting him by claiming the use of the gun would only be a last resort.

However, Dr. Stone season 3 episode 15 saw Senku reveal that their gun can’t even be used to kill anyone and will instead be used for tranquilizer darts. Senku and co then revived Yo Uei, who was a former police officer and knew how to use a gun. Chrome expressed reservations given their history, but Gen and Senku confirmed that Yo was the best choice and easy to manipulate.

On queue, Amaryllis began “fawning” for Yo, who clearly and immediately came under her spell. Yo then tried to use the gun for target practice but missed all three shots, or it at least seemed that way until a venomous snake dropped from the ceiling above. However, in reality, Yo was shooting for the bottles and simply the snake by chance.

Amaryllis continues to prove herself an invaluable ally in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 15 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Senku and co then revealed they needed four key pieces of equipment to secure victory, going over why they needed each. First they acquired the hoods, which saw Yuzuriha convert clothes, which Amaryllis ,brought her. Amaryllis then tricked men from the village into creating noise, which could serve as a distraction for Senku and the Kingdom of Science.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 15 also revealed that Yo could finally shoot straight with the gun, making for two of the four key factors ready to go. Senku revived their power team of Magma, Nikki, and Kinro, the lattermost of whom was told of his brother’s ultimate fate by Amaryllis. However, Kinro was happy to learn that Ginro was not dead, which he had assumed upon awakening.

Senku and Ryusui told Kinro of his role, which would likely result in his being taken out. However, he confidently accepted the position, excited to save Kohaku and Ginro. Senku revealed that the crafts team was working on ropes strong enough for the power team to win in a tug of war, cementing the third aspect of their plan necessary for success.

Expand Tweet

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 15 then saw Chrome devise an idea to stabilize the drone, which even Senku was wildly impressed by. However, he revealed that he already thought of that, with the Mark II drone already having a stabilizer in it. Senku said they need to make a wire wound variable resistor for each propellor, which can control how much electricity is sent to each propellor.

This will allow them to control the drone by raising and lowering the power sent to each of the four corners, which Ryusui Nanami would be in charge of. With this, all of the equipment needed for their plan was in place, allowing them to launch their attack the very next morning. Oarashi, the leader of the general fighters, also decided to have himself and his fighters accompany Moz and Kirisame. However, Ibara seemed to be suspicious of the event as they all departed.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 15 then saw Kirisame, Moz, and co arrive at the battlefield, ready for a fight. The sun rose as the two groups stood across from each other, with Oarashi charging at the group first. However, Kinro stepped forward to fight him as the episode ended.

In review

Expand Tweet

While a fairly uneventful episode overall, Dr. Stone season 3 episode 15 is nevertheless an engaging installment that reminds viewers of why Senku’s group has been so successful. Every member of the Kingdom of Science is set up for success by being put into roles suited to their strengths, creating success in every endeavor they pursue.

Although this may seem an unimportant message to drive home, it’s a reminder to viewers heading into the battle against Ibara’s Petrification Kingdom. While driving this home sacrifices the excitement that other episodes in the third season have boasted, it nevertheless creates another enthralling installment for the series.

In summation

Expand Tweet

Likewise, Dr. Stone season 3 episode 15 gives each character a chance to shine at different stages in the preparatory process. This process creates a uniform sense of contribution from the series’ cast, which helps viewers become fond of each Kingdom of Science member. Although the episode sets up a need to adjust from their original plan, this approach is nonetheless necessary to establish that Senku’s group is a unified one.

Be sure to keep up with all Dr. Stone anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.