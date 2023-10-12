Dr. Stone season 3 episode 12: Taiju revived by Senku and co as Ibara tests Kohaku's loyalties

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 12 was released on Thursday, October 12, 2023, bringing with it the continuation of the Kingdom of Science’s war against the Petrification Kingdom. While Senku’s group has run into a few unexpected roadblocks along the way, things began looking up for them with the creation of the Infinite Revival Fluid machine.

Unfortunately, Dr. Stone season 3 episode 12 introduces a few more barriers that must be hurdled before the revival fluid can be put to any good use. However, Ibara and his soldiers threaten to nip this opportunity in the bud before it can even begin, thanks to a test of loyalty for his female cohorts.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 12 sees the return of Taiju and Kaseki: A brief episode recap

Senku puts his father's final act to good use in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 12 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 12 began with the creation of nitric acid via the Infinite Revival Fluid machine, which was acquired from the platinum and gold dust that Kohaku had found. Senku then officially announced that the Kingdom of Science’s counterattack against the Petrification Kingdom was beginning.

Gen Asagiri then asked if guns were next up, but Senku said this was too difficult to do in their current situation. Senku stated that they’re saving Kaseki with the first batch of revival fluid since they need him to work on a drone. However, they found out the Petrification Kingdom soldiers were dumping their friends’ petrified bodies in the water.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 12 then saw Soyuz point out that they need to get their friends’ bodies back before the ocean currents drift them away. Senku’s team decided to awaken Ryusui Nanami first, but he was being taken off the ship at that very moment. Ibara then took Ryusui’s body to his castle, having the women present smash his statue to prove they weren’t traitors.

Kohaku began losing her temper, prompting Ginro to remind her they could always put him back together. Senku told Kohaku not to worry too much via the communication device in her ear, revealing that he had a plan. Kohaku began slicing up Ryusui’s body with her bare hands, turning him into a pile of unrecognizable rubble.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 12 then saw Amaryllis clean up the rubble while Kohaku whispered about trying her best to be as clean with her breaks as possible. Kohaku and co used the Mini Mice Mobiles to send Senku’s team the pieces of Ryusui’s statue. Eventually, Senku’s team was able to reconstruct Ryusui’s state, successfully reviving him with the nitric acid they made.

After being revived, Ryusui instantly recognized the need for Kaseki. However, he first congratulated Suika for surviving and for all the work she’s done since. Senku’s team realized that the Perseus was still heavily guarded, and the team decided that right now was the best time for Soyuz and Ryusui to dive and find Kaseki.

Ryusui cheats death yet again in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 12 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

However, Dr. Stone season 3 episode 12 saw the pair run out of breath before reaching the seafloor. Senku then claimed he could make them scuba gear, prompting the team to return to the mobile lab and tear it apart. Senku claimed this was out of a need to repurpose what they had for the oxygen tanks.

While Senku claimed the tanks would eventually falter, he promised they would work for short-term search-and-rescue purposes. Senku then tore apart the mobile lab’s engine to make a pump for the oxygen tanks, promising Kaseki could put the lab back together with no problem once he’s revived.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 12 saw the group take turns filling the tanks with a homemade pump, splitting the eventually backbreaking labor among them. However, several hours later, the air pump eventually exploded after successfully filling the first tank. The group repeated the process offscreen, allowing Soyuz and Ryusui to dive for Kaseki’s statue parts easily.

Senku then revealed that the two only had roughly 10 minutes of air to dive with, meaning time was of the essence. Ryusui said to himself that 10 minutes isn’t long enough, but Soyuz used his attention to detail to point out where Kaseki likely was. The pair headed in that direction, eventually finding not just Kaseki but all of the other members of the Kingdom of Science.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 12 saw Ryusui and Soyuz use inflatable fake jellyfish to signal to Senku’s team that they found everyone. The two tried pulling Kaseki’s statue out of the sand but could not budge him. As Soyuz tried digging Kaseki out, he and Ryusui realized that time was running out, and they couldn't get him out with their strength alone.

Rysusui sent a signal via the rescue line using Morse code, asking for revival fluid to wake someone up. Ryusui achieved this by using the last of his oxygen to create a pocket of air to revive Taiju with, allowing the revival fluid to actually hit Taiju rather than spill into the water.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 12 then saw Taiju be briefed on the situation, successfully lifting Kaseki out of the sand with the help of Soyuz and Ryusui. The episode ended with the trio returning to the surface and all celebrating the successful retrieval of Kaseki and the revival of Taiju.

A review of the latest Dr. Stone episode

While not terribly action-packed, this latest installment for the anime series delivers on what it has always excelled at providing engaging drama and storyline without a need for constant fight scenes. In this way, this episode proves what the series can be at its best, ranging from engaging and anxiety-inducing to downright hilarious and joyful.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 12 also wastes not even a moment of its runtime either, always advancing its core plot and goal forward while commenting on overarching impacts. With Kaseki and Taiju revived by the installment’s end, fans can expect subsequent episodes to follow a similar path focused on crafting tools for current and future obstacles.

In summation

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 12 sees Senku and co achieve their core goal of reviving another Kingdom of Science member with Taiju. While Kaseki hasn’t quite been revived yet, the retrieval of his statue all but confirms his return in the next few episodes. Fans will soon see the Kingdom of Science begin their conquest of Treasure Island.

