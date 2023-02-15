"America is being sabotaged": Nitric acid dangers explored as hazardous Tucson spill sparks online concern

Tucson, Arizona witnessed a crash on Tuesday afternoon that led to a nitric acid spillage on Instate 10, leaving a truck tractor driver dead and the highway closed.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety released a statement that said that the incident took place at around 3 pm on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The incident took place after a truck tractor pulled a box trailer and closed off between Rita and Kolb roads at I-10. Nitric acid spilled out after the tractor rolled over, and the incident caused online concern about the state of the country.

Evan Kilgore 🇺🇲 @EvanAKilgore Is it just me, or does it feel like America is being sabotaged?



First, a toxic chemical disaster in Ohio, and now, a massive Nitric Acid spill in Arizona?



What the hell is going on?? Is it just me, or does it feel like America is being sabotaged?First, a toxic chemical disaster in Ohio, and now, a massive Nitric Acid spill in Arizona?What the hell is going on??

Corey Pieper @Corey_Pieper Sooo a toxic chemical disaster in Ohio…and now a massive Nitric Acid spill in Arizona? 🤔 what is going on Sooo a toxic chemical disaster in Ohio…and now a massive Nitric Acid spill in Arizona? 🤔 what is going on

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nitric acid, a corrosive substance, is "a colorless liquid with yellow and red fumes." Exposure to it may result in irritation of the eyes, skin, and mucous membranes, as well as delayed pulmonary edema, pneumonitis, bronchitis, and tooth erosion.

Workers exposed to nitric acid may be affected, and the degree of exposure is dependent on dosage, duration, and the kind of labor being performed.

Madison Kelley @madisonkelleyp I’m so tired of living in a country that doesn’t care about our health or safety.



Train derailment causing a major chemical spill into the ground and water.



Another mass shooting.



Nitric Acid spill in Arizona. I’m so tired of living in a country that doesn’t care about our health or safety. Train derailment causing a major chemical spill into the ground and water. Another mass shooting. Nitric Acid spill in Arizona.

justbeing444 @justbeing444 Nitric acid spill in Arizona. Chemical explosion in Ohio and people think it’s a coincidence 🤦‍♂️



We’re literally getting poisoned. Nitric acid spill in Arizona. Chemical explosion in Ohio and people think it’s a coincidence 🤦‍♂️ We’re literally getting poisoned.

Authorities asked nearby residents to evacuate after the nitric acid spillage

According to multiple news reports, people within half a mile of the affected area of the acid spill have been directed to move out. Meanwhile, those living within a mile have been told to not use their heating and air conditioning units to prevent outside air from entering their buildings.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that several schools were affected by the crash and spillage. Some school-going kids at Rita Ranch were sheltered in place while students from the University of Arizona Tech Park were evacuated.

DougP @RedeemedDoug

2023-02-02 Chemical Railway Spill, Ohio

2023-02-11 Fuel Pipeline Leak, California

2023-02-13 Hazardous Mat. Train Crash, Texas

2023-02-13 Tanker Train Derailment, Carolina

2023-02-14 Nitric Acid Truck Spill, Arizona

Coincidence? Nope Evan Kilgore 🇺🇲 @EvanAKilgore Is it just me, or does it feel like America is being sabotaged?



First, a toxic chemical disaster in Ohio, and now, a massive Nitric Acid spill in Arizona?



What the hell is going on?? Is it just me, or does it feel like America is being sabotaged?First, a toxic chemical disaster in Ohio, and now, a massive Nitric Acid spill in Arizona?What the hell is going on?? 2023-01-28 Acid Tanker Train Spill, Louisiana2023-02-02 Chemical Railway Spill, Ohio2023-02-11 Fuel Pipeline Leak, California2023-02-13 Hazardous Mat. Train Crash, Texas2023-02-13 Tanker Train Derailment, Carolina2023-02-14 Nitric Acid Truck Spill, ArizonaCoincidence? Nope twitter.com/EvanAKilgore/s… 2023-01-28 Acid Tanker Train Spill, Louisiana2023-02-02 Chemical Railway Spill, Ohio2023-02-11 Fuel Pipeline Leak, California2023-02-13 Hazardous Mat. Train Crash, Texas2023-02-13 Tanker Train Derailment, Carolina2023-02-14 Nitric Acid Truck Spill, ArizonaCoincidence? Nope twitter.com/EvanAKilgore/s…

The agencies responding to the incident include the Pima County Office of Emergency Management, the Department of Public Safety’s Hazardous Materials Response Unit, and the Tucson Fire Department. The fire department was also the agency that saw orange-yellow smoke in the sky near the crash site.

Ryan Shead @RyanShead



Please beware and seek an alternate route if using I-10 near Kolb and Rita Rd. For my fellow #Arizona and #Tucson folks…Please beware and seek an alternate route if using I-10 near Kolb and Rita Rd. For my fellow #Arizona and #Tucson folks…Please beware and seek an alternate route if using I-10 near Kolb and Rita Rd. https://t.co/0m1NHLCaov

On February 14, the Tucson Fire Department took to its Twitter handle to share that a portion of Interstate 10 will be closed until further notice. The Arizona Department of Public Safety also shared on its website that motorbike riders should expect an "extensive" shutdown.

The acid spill comes after a railway disaster that resulted in the discharge of a variety of dangerous substances in East Palestine, Ohio, and it appears to be in grave danger. Residents of East Palestine and adjacent communities have also been warned to leave.

As of writing, no other updates have been released by the officials.

Poll : 0 votes