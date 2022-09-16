South Korean Embassy asks Korean residents to follow safety measures after Suriname Government threatens Netflix over Narco-Saints

The Suriname Government is considering taking legal action against the producers of the latest K-drama Narco-Saints, known as Suriname in South Korea. This has caused the South Korean Embassy in Venezuela, which also looks over Suriname, to warn Korean residents to stay extra careful for their safety.

The government of the South American country believes that Netflix's original K-drama depicts the nation as a "narco-state." As per the officials, the series displays images of outmoded crimes and illegal activities that are currently unrelatable to Suriname.

Raphael Rashid @koryodynasty Suriname's Minister of Foreign Affairs Albert Ramdin says he is looking into the possibility of taking legal action against the producers of South Korea's new Netflix series Narco-Saints, which he says casts the nation in a negative light. Will also file a diplomatic complaint. Suriname's Minister of Foreign Affairs Albert Ramdin says he is looking into the possibility of taking legal action against the producers of South Korea's new Netflix series Narco-Saints, which he says casts the nation in a negative light. Will also file a diplomatic complaint. https://t.co/Qm3EmSHaqN

Released last week internationally on Netflix, Narco-Saints or Suriname is partially based on a real-life story from the 2000s. It revolves around a common entrepreneur who takes part in a secret mission to help the Korean government capture the Korean drug lord operating in a South American country.

However, the Suriname government believes that Netflix has gone overboard with its portrayal of the nation and shows it in a negative light. The foreign minister of Suriname, Albert Ramdin, also expressed his concern over the matter:

“Suriname no longer has the image that emerges in the series or no longer participates in these kinds of practices, It’s creating a negative perception. The whole world sees these things, so this is not good.”

He also shared that his government is planning to take legal steps against the producers of the show. They would also file a diplomatic protest against the South Korean government.

The post… Andy Vermaut shares:Embassy urges Korean residents in Suriname to “pay attention to your safety” amid ‘Narco-Saints’ controversy: “The embassy has the safety of Koreans as our first concern and will do our best for your security”The post… nme.com/news/tv/narco-… Thank you. Andy Vermaut shares:Embassy urges Korean residents in Suriname to “pay attention to your safety” amid ‘Narco-Saints’ controversy: “The embassy has the safety of Koreans as our first concern and will do our best for your security” The post… nme.com/news/tv/narco-… Thank you. https://t.co/R3rKCgGuw2

According to Reuters, an official at Seoul's foreign ministry confirmed that it is yet to receive a formal legal notice from Suriname. Nonetheless, the South Korean Embassy in Suriname is looking out for the Korean residents in the country.

The Embassy of South Korea, based in Venezuela, also oversees operations in Suriname and released an official statement regarding the entire matter. It read:

“We assume Korean residents in Suriname must be greatly concerned due to the airing of the drama Narcos-Saints. Your safety is our greatest concern, and therefore the embassy will do its best to ensure your safety.”

Yes, they are the plot Watching #Narco_Saints for the plotYes, they are the plot Watching #Narco_Saints for the plotYes, they are the plot🔥 https://t.co/QTTtqYCIxZ

Narco-Saints is created by the filmmaker of The Spy Gone North, Yoon Jong-bin, and features a stellar cast, including Ha Jung-woo, Park Hae-soo, Hwang Jung-min, Yoo Yeon-seok, Choo Ja-hyun, and more.

