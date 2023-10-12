Dr. Stone season 3 episode 13: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 13 is set to release on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. With Kaseki’s body retrieved and Taiju revived in the previous episode, the Kingdom of Science is very arguably on the precipice of being able to launch a true counterattack.

Naturally, fans are desperate to learn what’s next for Kenshin and allies in the 2023 re-adaptation of the world famous manga series. However, there’s sadly no verifiable spoiler info available for Dr. Stone season 3 episode 13 at the time of this article’s writing. Fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 13 set to see a revived Kaseki begin construction on the integral drone

Release date and time, where to watch

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 13 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 10:30 pm JST on Thursday, October 19, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available on Sunday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, Crunchyroll is nevertheless the best medium for watching and supporting the series legally, even possibly the only way to do so via streaming, depending on specific region.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 13 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:30 am, Thursday, October 19

Eastern Standard Time: 9:30 am, Thursday, October 19

Greenwich Mean Time: 1:30 pm, Thursday, October 19

Central European Time: 2 pm, Thursday, October 19

Indian Standard Time: 7 pm, Thursday, October 19

Philippine Standard Time: 9:30 pm, Thursday, October 19

Japanese Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, October 19

Australia Central Standard Time: 13:00 am, Thursday, October 19

Episode 12 recap

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 12 began with Senku’s team learning that Ibara and his soldiers were throwing the Kingdom of Science members into the ocean. This was with the exception of Ryusui, who was taken to Ibara’s palace as a means of weeding out the traitor.

Thankfully, Kohaku hid her and Ginro’s identities by smashing Ryusui’s statue into rubble, then sending the pieces back to Senku via the Mini Mice Mobiles, so he could be repaired and revived.

Upon being revived, Ryusui attempted to dive and find Kaseki with Soyuz, with Kaseki being needed to make a drone for the Kingdom of Science’s counterattack. However, this necessitated the creation of makeshift oxygen tanks, which would only give the group one 10-minute shot. Thankfully, Ryusui’s knowledge of ocean currents allowed him and Soyuz to not just locate Kaseki, but everyone very quickly.

Unfortunately, Soyuz and Ryusui weren’t strong enough by themselves to pull Kaseki’s statue out of the sand. Ryusui then asked for revival fluid via morse code on the rescue line, using it to revive Taiju underwater by creating a pocket of air with the oxygen tank. With Taiju revived, the trio successfully rescued Kaseki and returned to the surface as the episode ended.

What to expect (speculative)?

With Kaseki’s body retrieved, Dr. Stone season 3 episode 13 should open with his revival rather than making fans wait to see more nitric acid created via the Infinite Revival Fluid machine. Likewise, Kaseki’s immediate revival should lead to creation of Senku’s drone beginning essentially immediately, which would in turn necessitate material gathering from Suika and company.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 13 will also likely update fans on Kohaku and Ginro’s stealth mission, as well as clarify as to whether or not Ibara actually suspects anyone of being a traitor. Fans may even see Ibara make a direct or indirect move on Kohaku and Ginro in an attempt to prove their disloyalty to himself and others.

