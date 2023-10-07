Dr. Stone season 3 episode 12: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 12 is set to release on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. Following the successful creation of the infinite revival fluid machine, Senku and co. must now find a way to rescue their frozen companions from Perseus in order to revive them.

Unfortunately, however, there are no spoilers whatsoever available for Dr. Stone season 3 episode 12 at this time. This is somewhat unsurprising for the anime series, as it has essentially never had pre-release spoilers during any of its prior seasons. Thankfully, fans do at least have officially confirmed release information for the highly anticipated episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Dr. Stone season 3 episode 12, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 12 likely to see Senku and group begin making efforts to revive their petrified allies

Release date and time, where to watch

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 12 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 10:30 pm JST on Friday, October 13, 2023. For the majority of international fans, this translates to a Thursday night local release window. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, Crunchyroll is nevertheless the best platform to watch and support the series legally, even possibly the only way to do so via streaming depending on the specific region.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 12 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:30 am, Thursday, October 12

Eastern Standard Time: 9:30 am, Thursday, October 12

Greenwich Mean Time: 1:30 pm, Thursday, October 12

Central European Time: 2 pm Thursday, October 12

Indian Standard Time: 7 pm, Thursday, October 12

Philippine Standard Time: 9:30 pm, Thursday, October 12

Japanese Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, October 12

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:00 am, Friday, October 13

Episode 11 recap

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 11 began by showing Kohaku discovering the treasure left behind by Byakuya Ishigami but being unable to crack it. Thankfully, Senku gave Kohaku a silent way to crack the casing and obtain the treasure. She then sends him the gold dust and platinum within, giving them exactly what they need to create unlimited amounts of revival fluid.

This segued into a brief flashback, which revealed Byakuya spent the final years of his life constantly collecting gold and platinum dust for Senku to eventually use. Returning to the present, the guards of Treasure Island discovered the treasure, prompting Ibara to arrive and recognize some of the materials inside as what he saw on the Perseus. He realized they had an intruder in the kingdom who escaped petrification.

After setting up his infinite revival fluid machine, Senku establishes that their goal is to revive the entirety of the Kingdom of Science in order to progress forward with their end. The episode ended by showing that the members of the Kingdom of Science are still in one piece on the ship, meaning they can indeed be revived with no issues whatsoever.

What to expect (speculative)

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 12 is all but certain to begin with a focus on Senku and the group, who’ve just finished making the infinite revival fluid machine in order to revive those on the Perseus. With step one of this key goal already accomplished, it only makes sense to begin reviving those stuck on the ship in order to start fighting back against the Petrification Kingdom.

In addition, Dr. Stone season 3 episode 12 should also focus on Kohaku and Ginro, who are still in Ibara’s palace as his chosen handmaidens. Fans will likely see them making efforts from within to prepare for the coming revival of the Kingdom of Science, at which point an assault on Ibara and the kingdom is likely to take place.

Be sure to keep up with all Dr. Stone anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

