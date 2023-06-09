Dr. Stone season 3 episode 11 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 11 will air this Thursday, June 16, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on TOKYO MX and KBS Kyoto. Popular Japanese syndications, including Sun TV, BS11, and TV Aichi, will also run the episode later. Dr. Stone season 3 episode 11 will then be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

The latest installment of Dr. Stone has elated fans as the newly formed Spy Team is close to getting their hands on the legendary treasure that will supposedly help Senku revive humanity. However, with the tightened security and foes like Kirisame and Moz becoming an obstacle, the mission for the heroes would be more challenging.

In Dr. Stone season 3 episode 11, fans will see the invention of the drone

Release timings for all regions, where to watch

Below are the release dates and times for Dr. Stone season 3 episode 11, along with the correspondings time zones for each region:

Pacific Standard Time: Thursday, June 16, 4:30 am

Central Standard Time: Thursday, June 16, 6:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Thursday, June 16, 7:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Thursday, June 16, 12:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, June 16, 5 pm

Central European Time: Thursday, June 16, 1.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Thursday, June 16, 9 pm

Philippines time: Thursday, June 16, 7:30 pm

Brazil Time: Thursday, June 16, 8:30 am

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 11 will be made available on Crunchyroll worldwide in both English subbed and dub versions. Netflix has also included the series, but only for a handful of regions.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 10 in summation

To give instructions to the Spy Team in real time, Senku created a piezoelectric crystal earpiece made of a copper coil and rocher salt. After getting the device to reach Kohaku safely, Gen used the wireless telephone to send instructions through radio waves. Given Kirisame could only petrify someone by throwing her weapon high up in the air, Senku proclaimed to catch the device mid-air with a drone.

The latter needed radio controllers, bamboo, an electromagnet, propellers, iron, copper wire, and feathers to create the drone. Amaryllis used her charm at the Citadel to distract Oarashi and the other guards, giving Kohaku an opening to conduct her survey. Before Kirisame could notice Kohaku’s absence, she returned immediately to her spot after successfully locating the key to victory.

Following this, Senku made a remote-controlled toy car to get intel from Kohaku, expecting she or the others would explain the situation by sending a written message. Unbeknownst to Senku and the others, neither of their Spy Team members could write or understand written words.

However, Kohaku returned a message, articulating her intel with her drawings that confused everyone. With the combined efforts of Senku and Gen, they successfully decoded the drawings that said, “We found platinum.” Kohaku’s intel assured Senku and everyone that the Soyuz capsule was inside the citadel.

What to expect from Dr. Stone season 3 episode 11

Establishing a one-way communication with the Spy Team by inventing an earpiece, Senku now has eyes on everything going around at the citadel of Treasure Island. The protagonist has also acquired an electric motor for his drone, which he will use to intercept the petrification attack to get his hands on the device that turned the entire humanity into stone 3700 years ago.

Although the Kingdom of Science is closer to their objective of reviving humankind, they still have to deal with Kirisame first. Dr. Stone season 3 episode 11 will see the invention of the drone, the device that will help them steal the pertification device.

