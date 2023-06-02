Dr. Stone season 3 episode 10 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 10 will air this Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on KBS Kyoto and TOKYO MX. Other popular syndications in Japan, including Sun TV, BS11, and TV Aichi will also run the episode later. Meanwhile, Crunchyroll and Netflix will make Dr. Stone season 3 episode 10 available for fans worldwide.

With the previous episode yet again displaying Senku’s genius, fans have no doubts about his resolve to create a drone, as the Age of Industrialization has kicked off already, leaving behind the Stone Age. However, Kohaku and Ginro, who are not as talented as Amaryllis regarding deceit and manipulation, what the future holds for the Kingdom of Science has the fandom on the edge of their seats.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Dr. Stone anime and manga series.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 10 will introduce viewers to Senku's new Spy Team

Release timings for all regions, where to watch

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 10 will air on Thursday at 10:30 pm in Japan. But people from all across the globe can watch the episode alongside, albeit with difference in time zones for each region:

Pacific Standard Time: Thursday, June 8, 4:30 am

Central Standard Time: Thursday, June 8, 6:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Thursday, June 8, 7:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Thursday, June 8, 12:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, June 8, 5 pm

Central European Time: Thursday, June 8, 1.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Thursday, June 8, 9 pm

Philippines time: Thursday, June 8, 7:30 pm

Brazil Time: Thursday, June 8, 8:30 am

Crunchyroll will be streaming Dr. Stone season 3 episode 10 for fans worldwide. The previous installments of the series are also available on the platform. Additionally, Netflix has added Dr. Stone to its massive anime catalog, but it has only been available in a few specific regions.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 9 in summation

With the fear of getting petrified like the others, Ginro tried to escape, with Ibara’s men being caught up unloading the livestock off the ship. However, as he was not considering leaving Kinro behind, he tried to tie his petrified body to his back and carry it to the shore. Suddenly, Ginro found Suika stalling Ibara’s men, eventually giving him enough time to help her get the mobile lab off the ship.

Senku and others were relieved by Ginro and Suika’s courageous move. Meanwhile, the guards pursued them, believing the lab to be a giant beast. Wrapping rotten clams in jasmine flowers, Senku created an artificial stool odor, eventually making the pursuers return to the ship.

Senku and his team took shelter inside a large cave. After getting the required amount of coconuts from Amaryllis, Senku made shampoo, conditioner, and several cosmetic products. The former helped Kohaku by giving her a beguiling makeover, making others utterly shell-shocked.

As the spy team needed one more person, Ginro was selected unanimously due to his short height and feminine features. The next day, Ibara came to the village to choose three beautiful girls. He eventually picked Amaryllis, Kohaku, and Ginro. Considering Kohaku to be a strong fighter, Moz challenged her to a duel inside the palace.

What to expect from Dr. Stone season 3 episode 10

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 10, titled Science Wars, will see the successful infiltration of Kohaku, Amaryrllis, and Ginro. It will also see Senku’s brand new Spy Team, whose objective is to steal the weapon of petrification. Moreover, Senku will assign Kohaku to locate the treasure Byakuya left behind for him, which has been the primary mission of this expedition for the Kingdom of Science.

