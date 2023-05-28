Dr. Stone season 3 episode 9 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 9 will air this Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on TOKYO MX and KBS Kyoto. The episode will later run on other syndication in Japan, such as Sun TV, BS11, and TV Aichi. Dr. Stone season 3 episode 9 will be streamed on both Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Given how the events transpired in the latest installment, the upcoming episode will see Senku and his team trying to find a way to hop on Science Ship Perseus. As the ship holds all the essential ingredients, Senku has no other option but to get to his lab to create cosmetic products for Kohaku that will play a pivotal role in the Kingdom of Science’s new mission.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 9 will see Suika and Ginro’s teaming together

Release timings for all regions, where to watch

As mentioned earlier, Dr. Stone season 3 episode 9 will air this Thursday at 10:30 pm JST. Considering the episode is releasing in the evening hours in Japan, most of the international viewers will be able to watch the episode on the same day at different time.

Below are the release dates and times for Dr. Stone season 3 episode 9, along with the relevant time zones for each region:

Pacific Standard Time: Thursday, June 1, 4:30 am

Central Standard Time: Thursday, June 1, 6:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Thursday, June 1, 7:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Thursday, June 1, 12:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, June 1, 5 pm

Central European Time: Thursday, June 1, 1.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Thursday, June 1, 9 pm

Philippines Time: Thursday, June 1, 7:30 pm

Brazil Time: Thursday, June 1, 8:30 am

On Crunchyroll, viewers from across the world can watch Dr. Stone season 3 episode 9 alongside all the previous installments of the series. The series has long been a staple of Netflix's huge anime collection, but the only catch is that it has only been made available in a few specific regions.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 8 in summation

After asking Senku for help in her fight, Amaryllis explained how she and her friends attempted to leave the island five years back but were caught by Kirisame and Moz, two of the strongest warriors on the island. Amaryllis revealed that she was the only person to survive their attack by a few inches, avoiding being caught in the weapon’s light, while the rest of her friends were petrified by Kirisame’s tool.

Kirisame proclaimed that she had been plotting all these years to get betrothed to the Master, as it would give her the chance of a lifetime to steal the petrification device. With Amaryllis describing the tool, Senku was assured that the weapon followed scientific principles, making it practical to be defeated.

When Amaryllis revealed that the Master weds only beautiful girls, Kohaku offered that she could steal the weapon, given her warrior prowess. After Amaryllis gifted one of her dresses to Kohaku to make her look like the island resident, the only trouble that stood before them was the makeup.

Senku needed to get to the mobile lab inside the ship that Ibara and his men captured. Watching Ibara destroying the petrified statues of her friends made Kohaku enraged. Before Kohaku could reach the shore, she was confronted by Kirisame and engaged in an intense battle. The latter stopped attacking the former after she shouted, “Lab” - a word that was alien to her.

After Gen convinced Kirisame that Senku was Kohaku’s boyfriend Lab, she left immediately out of embarrassment. Senku and his team sighted Ginro safe but had mixed thoughts about his ability to help them. Suika, who also survived the attack, decided to help Senku and others get their hands on the mobile lab with the help of Ginro.

What to expect from Dr. Stone season 3 episode 9

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 9, Beautiful Science, will see Suika and Ginro’s ultimate teamwork, where they will be sneaking away mobile lab from the ship, safely delivering it to Senku and others. However, the mission won’t be easy as Ibara’s guards have surrounded the ship. Senku will yet again show his magic of science by giving Kohaku a complete makeover with his cosmetic inventions.

