Dr. Stone season 3 episode 13: Kohaku and Ginro sacrifice themselves as Senku makes a drone

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 13 was released on Thursday, October 19, bringing with it the exciting continuation of the Kingdom of Science’s war against the Petrification Kingdom. While fans have complained that the second part of the series’ third season has been moving relatively slowly, this latest episode provided much-needed action and revelations.

Unfortunately, however, Dr. Stone season 3 episode 13’s quick pace came at a grave cost for the Kingdom of Science. By the installment’s end, Senku and the squad lose arguably two of their most valuable soldiers in this war against Ibara and the Medusa Device.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 13 sees Ginro’s life put in danger but potentially saved by Kohaku’s quick thinking

Brief episode recap

Kaseki's revival in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 13 gives way to Senku's drone being made (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 13 began with Senku and the group rowing back to their hideout, ready to revive the rescued Kaseki. However, they realized that a section of Kaseki’s back was missing, but Senkut thankfully said that it should heal after the revival process. However, they decided to wait for Taiju to return from gathering everyone else’s stone pieces, which included the missing part of Kaseki’s back.

Gen commented on finally understanding why Senku and Taiju get along so well, citing their respective persevering personalities. With Kaseki’s missing piece retrieved later in the day, they finally revived the former, who called experiencing petrification for the first time “exciting.” Kaseki explained that he knew Senku and co would bring him back, so he had nothing to worry about whatsoever.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 13 then saw Kaseki comment on how spry he feels, with Senku explaining his arthritis and other age-related health issues were likely fixed by being revived. Kaseki then got to work on fixing the mobile lab, while the others worked on repairing the statues and doing the prep work for the drone they needed to make.

Expand Tweet

Senku claimed they needed to first start with making a bearing, but Kaseki later pointed out that the tools they have at their disposal will make the process very difficult. However, he got to work nonetheless, while the others celebrated by repairing the rest of the statues. They even found one extra statue who wasn’t with their group.

However, Dr. Stone season 3 episode 13 reveals that they can’t quite wake them all up yet since they need to make more revival fluid. There’s also the fact that if they revive too many people, their hideout might be discovered, making them an easy target. Senku then claimed that the drone was their secret weapon, firing Kaseki up to the point of promising that he could get the job done despite its difficulties.

Soon after, he successfully made a drone prototype, albeit one that wasn’t very well stabilized. Meanwhile, Ginro lamented having to spend time with the Master, but Kohaku and Amaryllis reminded him that this was their mission. After Ginro left the two, Kohaku was confronted by Moz, who accused her of being a traitor and demanded to know where her friends were hiding.

Expand Tweet

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 13 then saw Ginro pull out his special weapon, a pineapple, which Senku converted into an ethyl acetate knockout gas weapon. However, Ibara then arrives and speaks to the Master, telling Ginro to relax and that he’s here to teach him everything he needs to know about fraternizing with the Master.

Kohaku then entertained Moz’s accusation, asking him if he really thought he would so quickly reveal her comrades’ locations if she was the intruder. She then started attacking the other no-name guards, while Moz marveled at Kohaku’s strength. The apparent leader of the guards then ordered the soldiers to kill her, prompting Moz to intervene and defend Kohaku from them.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 13 saw him berate them for almost killing such a “cute girl,” while Kohaku recognized Moz’s strength and tried weighing her odds of beating him. She decided that she was the Kingdom of Science’s best chance in a fight against him no matter what, asking him to fight as the scene shifted back to Ginro.

Ibara (right) establishes himself as the season's true threat in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 13 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

As Ibara reached for Ginro, he threw the ethyl acetate gas, causing Ibara to begin feeling dizzy and drop to the ground. Ginro thought of escaping but realized he needed to take this opportunity to gather information. It was then that he realized the Master not only looked similar to Soyuz but was a petrified human with pieces of his face missing.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 13 then saw Ibara regain his senses, asking Ginro if he saw the Master. The scene then shifted to Kohaku and Moz fighting, with Amaryllis running toward them after realizing their fight had begun. Moz claimed that Kohaku was severely outmatched, which Kohaku admits she recognized before the fight began.

The two continued clashing as Moz said that they should get closer first and that she’d want to tell him about her allies once she grew to like him more. Kohaku then essentially said she was not into Moz, which infuriated him. Meanwhile, Ibara began ruthlessly attacking Ginro, revealing that he killed the other girls who had seen the Master and learned the truth before.

Kirisame's expert use of the Medusa Device is showcased in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 13's final moments (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 13 then saw Ginro jump down to the platforms below, calling out to Kohaku to help him. However, while he was distracted, Ibara stabbed him through the stomach with his claws, piercing through several of his internal organs. As Kohaku lamented Ginro’s inevitable death, he shared what he learned about the Master and his apparent relationship to Soyuz.

Ginro then admitted that he knows there’s no saving him now, adding that he has to look good in the end given his role as a warrior and village guardian. He then said goodbye to his brother Kinro as Kohaku carried him past Amaryllis and said something to her. She then raced up to the top of the Master’s hut, preparing to share what Kohaku told him with the entire Petrification Kingdom.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 13 then warned the others to close their eyes so as to not incur the Master’s wrath, allowing Kirisame to throw the Medusa Device. Kohaku then shared her plan to petrify Ginro before he died, allowing him to eventually be saved. She then confirmed that the Medusa is indeed a weapon of science, as the episode ended with her begging Amaryllis to share what they learned with Senku while she and Ginro were petrified.

In review

Expand Tweet

While this episode was an exciting one, it also quickly became a very emotional and high-stakes one thanks to Ginro’s inability to successfully escape Ibara. This moment, while sad, also provides great development for Ginro, adding significant depth to who he is as a character and the lengths he’s willing to go to for his allies.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 13 is also effective in portraying how much of an uphill struggle fighting on enemy turf has been and will continue to be for the Kingdom of Science. Just as it seemed that Senku’s group would have the upper hand with the revival of Kaseki and the construction of the drone, losing Kohaku and Ginro creates a major complication.

In summation

Expand Tweet

Overall, Dr. Stone season 3 episode 13 is undoubtedly the most enthralling episode of the third season’s second cour yet, and likely one of the most exciting for the third season overall. With Senku and co truly backed into a corner now, it’ll be exciting to see how they choose to respond once Amaryllis communicates Kohaku and Ginro’s fate to them.

Be sure to keep up with all Dr. Stone anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.