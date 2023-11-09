Dr. Stone season 3 episode 16: Ibara foils Senku and co's plan as the Kingdom of Science tries to save it

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 16 was released on Thursday, November 9, 2023, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Senku and his group's plan to steal the Medusa Device. However, as many viewers likely expected, their plan goes awry at the final moment, thanks to the reveal of Ibara being aware of their movements the entire time.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 16 sees the Kingdom of Science forced to salvage their plan in order to save themselves from being petrified, with no way out whatsoever. Along the way, fans finally got a confirmation about who the Master was, and whether or not Soyuz is indeed related to him, as Ginro had once suggested.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 16 cements Ibara as a legitimate rival and opponent to Senku’s genius

Kinro continues to dedicate himself to saving his brother in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 16 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 16 began with Oarashi charging at Senku and the others, with Kinro preparing to meet his foe in battle as seen in the previous installment. He narrowly missed a fatal blow on Oarashi, before battering him with a flurry of attacks. Ukyo, Senku, and the others then began attacking in varying ways, with some being bluffs and others being legitimate attacks.

Moz then faked being overwhelmed by the intruders, telling Kirisame it was time to use the Medusa Device. The former then revealed he was aware of Senku and the others' intent to stop him once they got the Medusa Device. This made him decide that he would simply behead them the moment they tried anything. After the Medusa Device was thrown, Ryusui tried to use the drone to catch it but suddenly stopped.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 16 then saw him confess that they made a fatal oversight and claim that his instincts were telling him another person had the upper hand. Senku felt similarly, deducing it as Ibara who had the advantage there. It was then revealed that Ibara recognized the earring on Moz from the one Kohaku had on her own ear, affixing it to his ear and thus learning all of Senku’s plans.

Ibara foils Senku's plans early on in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 16 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

He then told Kirisame about Moz’s potential betrayal, handing her something to test them with. In the present, Ibara claimed his victory, as Senku tried analyzing the situation and confirming whether or not something was indeed wrong. After some calculations, he realized that the weapon Kirisame had thrown was a fake, which was confirmed as Moz noticed her pull the real one out of her pockets.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 16 then saw her question if Moz had actually betrayed them, while Moz recognized that Ibara had discovered what he was up to. He decided to pursue Senku and co in order to hide his true allegiances and objectives, while the Kingdom of Science began their retreat. Amaryllis admired the faith they all had in Senku while Moz tried to pursue them, but they all escaped.

While the others were happy with escaping Moz, Yo wanted to take the opportunity to shoot Moz and eliminate him. However, after pulling out his gun, he realized it had been replaced with a branch.

Suika then realized that Gen and Magma weren’t on board, with no one having seen them for a while. Yo then realized that Magma stole the gun, which was confirmed as Gen chased after him and tried to stop whatever his plan was.

Magma goes into business for himself in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 16 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 16 then saw Magma claim that his goal was to take down Ibara and claim his kingdom for himself, saying there was no reason for all the tricks the others were using. Gen tried to explain to him that it was not that simple when he suddenly noticed the Perseus sailing. It was revealed that Ibara had commandeered it with the help of several soldiers.

The others then realized this as well, also realizing that Ibara was gathering everyone from the island onto the ship. Ukyo claimed it was so they had nowhere left to run, as Ibara confirmed that he intended to engulf the entire island with the Medusa Device to deal with the intruders. However, Senku claimed that this wasn’t a problem at all, saying they may have the opportunity to secure total victory.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 16 then saw Senku explain that they now had the opportunity to show the villagers the petrified Master. Likewise, with Soyuz seemingly being the Master’s child, they could take over the Petrification Kingdom in one fell swoop. Senku then revealed that one team would retrieve the master while the other bought time to reveal Ibara’s treachery.

However, the gun was the key to the plan, meaning they all needed to look for Magma. At that moment, Magma shot the gun, questioning why he wasn’t able to hit Ibara with it. Realizing that Magma hit the boat of some nearby soldiers, Gen tricked them into believing they used sorcery so he and Magma could get closer to Ibara.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 16 then saw the others steal a boat for themselves to catch up to Magma and Gen, while Soyuz and the others raced to get the Master. Soyuz seemingly recognized the hut where the master was, and upon entering, he and the others realized that Ibara smashed the Master’s statue to pieces, anticipating their plan.

However, Yuzuriha claimed that they still had a chance due to the adhesive they had left. Soyuz then grabbed the Master’s petrified hand, remembering him from his time as a baby. This started a flashback to when the newborn Soyuz reached out and grabbed his father’s hand, seemingly confirming that the two were related. The episode ended with Senku’s group, Magma, and Gen preparing to board the Perseus and fight Ibara and his forces.

In review

While it was expected that Senku and co would run into issues with their plan, Dr. Stone season 3 episode 16 revealed these issues in a unique and exciting way. It also built up Ibara as a cunning and smart individual, rather than someone who simply bumbled his way into leadership thanks to a single opportune moment several years prior.

This was all done to the effect of furthering Ibara and his Petrification Kingdom as a legitimate match and threat to Senku and the Kingdom of Science. Despite the latter group having the technological edge, Ibara’s cunning and shrewdness continue to force Senku’s team to readjust their plans over and over again.

In summation

Overall, Dr. Stone season 3 episode 16 is an exciting installment that greatly advances the war between the Kingdom of Science and the Petrification Kingdom. This all comes to a head in the episode’s final moments, which set up a massive brawl between the two forces as Yuzuriha and co scramble to repair the Master’s statue.

