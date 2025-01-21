Dr. Stone season 4 episode 2 review: TMS Entertainment's perfect pacing sets series up to dive into the action

Heading into Dr. Stone season 4 episode 2, fans were especially excited to see what the status of the Perseus’ journey would be, and how much longer it would take. Officially released on Thursday, January 16, 2025, the installment instead saw TMS Entertainment’s perfect pacing on display as Senku Ishigami and the Kingdom of Science’s voyage all but ended.

Although this quick pacing was understandably the biggest highlight from Dr. Stone season 4 episode 2, there were undoubtedly plenty of other positives to discuss from the installment. A clear setup for eventual and expected conflict, TMS’ typical consistent and high quality animation, and more combine to create another flawless episode.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 2 review: Narrative advancement, overall pacing, consist animation and more make for a perfect installment

One of the biggest strengths of Dr. Stone season 4 episode 2 is its pacing, which is as deserving of praise as any other production aspect, if not more. Obviously, the biggest achievement of the installment in this regard is all but ending the Perseus’ voyage. While the two episodes spent on the journey were entertaining enough, manga series such as Kentaro Miura’s Berserk show how tedious a nautical journey can become as weeks turn to months.

Likewise, it’s a shrewd move by TMS Entertainment to only dedicate two episodes to this journey, still adapting the full source material in the process. Original author Riichiro Inagaki deserves credit equally in turn, but TMS also very easily could’ve stretch out this sequence if they wanted to. Especially in a non-battle-focused series such as this one, adding in some anime–original scenes to this journey likely wouldn’t have felt out of place or egregious.

Yet even on a scene-by-scene level, each scene Dr. Stone season 4 episode 2 is given what truly feels the perfect amount of screentime and focus. This pacing is particularly praiseworthy for both maintaining this balanced allocation throughout the entire installment, and for crafting an enthralling narrative while doing so. Although pacing has always been a strong point of the series, season 4 has so far heightened this to an exciting degree.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 2 perfectly balances humor and serious narrative development (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Also notable is the character writing, which is as consistent and compelling as it has ever been. Senku and Ryusui’s concerns are consistently portrayed, prioritizing both the safety and happiness of their crew, and their journey to America equally. Chrome’s wondrous outlook on science is a main part of the episode, enjoyable both inherently and as nostalgia to the first season which heavily relied on Chrome and his scientific curiosity.

While these three get the main focus of Dr. Stone season 4 episode 2, other characters get moments which drive home this consistency and its thoroughness. Matsukaze and Ginro particularly display this, receiving significant development and showing major growth respectively by the installment’s end. The latter case is particularly impressive, as it’s done in a way both fitting to Ginro’s character, and which is still literarily impressive

These various character writing focuses also provide the backbone of the episode’s plot, with other characters getting shining moments or focuses similar to those above. Dr. Stone season 4 episode 2 is an utter joy to watch as a result, getting viewers reinvested in these characters ahead of their next journey. In turn, this helps viewers to feel like they’re ready for the next journey, making the episode’s choice to end on all but arriving in America even sweeter.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 2 also continues quelling concerns about the Sakamoto Days anime eating up TMS Entertainment’s budget and focus for the Winter 2025 season. While the series implements true sakuga very sparingly, it has always been incredibly consistent in the quality and direction of its animation. This consistency is extremely apparent in the latest episode of season 4, with no unflattering or underproduced shots or scenes to be found.

Voice acting is also as on point as ever for the series, which has also historically been another of its strong suits. Of course, Yusuke Kobayashi and Ryota Suzuki particularly shine in their respective roles as Senku Ishigami and Ryusui Nanami despite having relatively minimal screen time and dialogue. Conversely, Gen Sato shines as Chrome for the focus the episode gives Chrome, as does Yohei Azakami as Matsukaze via the latter’s dedicated flashback focus.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 2 is also encouraging for its adherence to the source material and appropriate conversion of said source material into a television anime script. Dialogue flows smoothly and feels natural, with nothing coming off as stilted based on what’s seen in the season premiere. In turn, this traditionally being a strong point of the series’ production likely suggests that fans can continue holding the series to its typical standard in this regard.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 2 review: Final thoughts

Following an enthralling premiere, the latest installment ups the ante via all but ending the Perseus’ journey to America. This quick pacing is the main highlight of the episode’s production overall, both for its overarching narrative and in a fundamental, scene-by-scene context. In turn, this makes the various character focuses of the episode even more enjoyable, each quickly communicating their point before overstaying their respective welcomes.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 2 also continues to confirm that fans have nothing to worry about in terms of competing for production value with Sakamoto Days. Voice acting is also as on point as ever, as is the overall quality of the series as an adaptation of author Inagaki and illustrator Boichi’s source material. While there’s still plenty of season left to go, TMS Entertainment is perfect so far in the start of the series’ fourth and final season.

