10 best anime set in America, ranked

Taking inspiration from the diverse social dynamics of the United States, the anime set in America is a great move by the anime industry to attract Western audiences. These anime also offer different socio-cultural realities than the regular anime set precisely in Japan.

A lot of popular anime like Banana Fish is set in America. These anime incorporate themes and social issues, such as drug addiction, mafiosi, and criminal activities. Even though they are graphic and a little visually sensitive, they provide a perspective of the American underworld.

Among many anime sets in America, these 10 choices from this list are the ones anime fans should check out.

10) Suicide Squad Isekai

Suicide Squad Isekai (Image via Wit Studio)

The Suicide Squad Isekai is a retake of DCEU’s famous movie Suicide Squad (2016), where instead of tackling the Enchantress in Gotham City, they are sent into a fantasy world by A. R. G. U. S.

A. R. G. U. S. creates a group of threatening criminals- the “Suicide Squad”, with Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Clayface, Peacemaker, and King Shark, who are enslaved by the bombs attached to their necks. They are sent on the mission under the supervision of agent Rick Flag.

Like the movie- Suicide Squad, it has a quirky and eccentric plot and character designs. It’s one of the most enjoyable anime sets in a fantasy world as well as in America.

9) Gunsmith Cats

Gunsmith Cats (Image via OLM)

Gunsmith Cats is an interesting thriller anime, with Rally operating the titular gunshop- Gunsmith Cats, which eventually turns into an organization. The anime follows Rally and her acquaintances’ lives and their professional entanglements.

The plot gets interesting as the four main characters Rally, Minnie, Misty, and Becky cross paths with Gray and Goldie. It’s an incredible anime that depicts the American underworld. It’s one of the best thriller anime set in America.

8) Petshop of Horrors

Petshop of Horrors (Image via Madhouse)

The Petshop of Horrors is a supernatural horror anime set in Los Angeles. In the anime, Count D runs a mysterious pet shop, that is away from general public life.

The anime offers an intriguing plot that follows the supernatural pets in Count D’s pet shop. The series is episodic and focuses on different incidents surrounding the pet shop.

Petshop of Horrors has an interesting plot that can charm any horror fan, making it one of the best horror anime set in America.

7) Eden of the East

Eden of the East (Image via Production I. G.)

Eden of the East is one of the best sci-fi anime made in this decade. The only reason it’s ranked so low in this list is because it’s not entirely set in America. The anime starts with Yuki meeting Takizawa in front of the White House, during her graduation trip.

The anime revolves around a mysterious game- “Selecao”, played to save Japan from adversities. It’s a cat-mouse chase between the members of Eden and Monobe. While Mononone tries to bring adversaries, Takizawa with the help of Yuki and others tries to encounter it.

Takizawa erases his memory repeatedly while encountering “The Outsider” plotting to gain control over the whole of Japan.

6) Red Garden

Red Garden (a popular anime set in America) (Image via Gonzo)

A girl group with aggressive-passive relationships, a missing friend, and lastly an interesting mysterious plot. The 2006 anime Red Garden starts with a plot similar to the American classic drama, Pretty Little Liars, however, the plot offers a lot more.

Red Garden focuses on the lives of 4 friends- Kate, Rachel, Rose, and Claire, who were entangled in an ancient battle between Animus and Dolore Clan. The anime offers an engaging plot and in-depth character development, making it one of the most popular mystery anime set in America.

5) 91 Days

91 Days (Image via Shuka)

The 2016 anime, 91 Days follows a tale of revenge among the American Mafia world during the “Prohibition era”. The anime follows Angelo Lagusa’s quest to take revenge on the Don, Vincenzo Vanetti.

The anime talks about cyclic violence, the criminal underworld, and the black market. The plot ends within 91 days, offering cutthroat action scenes in a tense ambiance. 91 Days is an interesting anime choice among anime set in America.

4) Great Pretender

Great Pretender (Image via Wit Studio)

The 2020 anime Great Pretenders has one of the most unique anime plots. It features a group of con artists named, 'Team Confidence' who swindle people.

It primarily focuses on a Japanese con artist- Makoto Edamura, who dreams of becoming the greatest con artist. However, as a member of the Edamura family, he faces obstacles on the path of his dreams.

With time, the plot becomes intriguing with the con artists crossing paths with each other and facing issues with the mafia, and the underworld.

3) Baccano!

Baccano! (Image via Brain's studio)

Baccano! is also set during the “Prohibition era” of American history. It offers an interesting plot as the alchemists, thieves, thugs, mafia, and camorrista clash with each other to find the “elixir of immortality”.

It starts with a group of alchemists performing a ritual to get the 'elixir of immortality' from the demon race in 1711. Due to internal conflict, this group scatters around the world, and in the present, either their successors or countless underworld mercenaries are madly looking for it.

The anime follows a complicated yet intriguing storyline, making it a popular anime set in America.

2) Banana Fish

Banana Fish (a popular anime set in America) (Image via MAPPA)

With Ash Lynx’s skyrocketing popularity, the 2018 anime Banana Fish has to be one of the most popular anime sets in America. It’s another anime like 91 Days, mostly focusing on the American criminal underworld and Mafia organizations.

The anime follows the life of Ash Lynx and his journey to find the lethal drug Banana Fish. As Ash furthered in his quest, the plot gets more and more complicated with rivalry, government conspiracy, and political struggles.

While the anime starts with the pretext of gang rivalry in the American underworld, it eventually gives insights into actual American and world history.

1) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (the best anime set in America) (Image via Studio Trigger)

The 2022 anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is one of the most precise depictions of a post-apocalyptic futuristic world. The anime features Night City, a futuristic city in California in 2076.

The anime follows the protagonist David Martinez’s life as he toils through the criminal underworld of the night city to live as an 'Edgerunner'. While the anime primarily focuses on Martinez’s life, it also shows the isolating and alienating politics, the extreme disparity between rich and poor, and the overall social scenario of the place.

While set in a post-apocalyptic future, it takes inspiration from the contemporary American underworld and the social hierarchy. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is probably the best anime set in America ever.

Final Thoughts

Place is one of the key influences in any work of art. It controls the overall thematic and cultural background of the work. Anime set in America is also a great source of information about the Eastern view of the Western world.

Anime set in America also offers a unique experience of American society and cultural, and political scenarios. Nonetheless, they add diversity to the animeverse, with their intriguing plots with mafia, underworld, mercenaries, and politics.

