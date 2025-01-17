Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3 is set to release on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 10 PM JST, as per the series’ official website. With the Kingdom of Science’s journey over and landfall in America imminent, fans are curious to see if the final season’s antagonistic forces begin to show themselves.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Winter 2025 season are unlikely, Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3 at least has officially confirmed its release information.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3 release date and time

Senku and Ryusui will successfully lead their crew to America in Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3 will air on Japanese television networks at 10 PM JST on January 23, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on January 23 locally as well. However, there are some regions that may see the installment air very early the next day instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3 is set to air in Japan at the following schedule in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5:00AM, Thursday, January 23, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 8:00AM, Thursday, January 23, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1:00PM, Thursday, January 23, 2025 Central European Time 2:00PM, Thursday, January 23, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30PM, Thursday, January 23, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:00PM, Thursday, January 23, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:00PM, Thursday, January 23, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30PM, Thursday, January 23, 2025

Where to watch Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3?

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3 should see Tsukasa and the Kingdom of Science's combat unit take centerstage (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The series will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This has been confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of their full lineup and schedule for their Winter 2025 anime season offerings. Crunchyroll has also revealed that the series will be available in dubbed versions, including English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Russian, and Arabic.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 2 recap

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 2 began with a brief explanation of how Senku and co made beer to bring along on their voyage. This shifted into most of the crew imbibing while playing in Ryusui’s casino, with Senku and other leaders being notable exceptions.

This prompted Ryusui to order François to make non-alcoholic mocktails for the exceptions. Matsukaze then detailed his life under his original master before passing out, depicting that he was lightweight drinker.

The next day, Senku and the Kingdom of Science’s other leaders decided to revive Hyoga in order to train Matsukaze and make him a deadlier fighter. Hyoga, in turn, requested for Moz and Homura Momiji to be revived, which Senku and co agreed to.

Kinro and Ginro also trained, but on their own as Ginro didn't want to spar with such tough opponents. Meanwhile, Senku and Ryusui explained the tale of the Vikings’ trip to America to the rest of the crew.

They also explained how their primitive GPS functioned with help from Ruri and co in Japan. Essentially, they used the time difference between themselves and Japan to determine their approximate latitude and longitude. However, this relied on them seeing the sun.

Thankfully, Chrome made a sunstone out of calcite to fix the problem and allow them to continue. The episode ended with the crew beginning to see the west coast of America on the horizon.

What to expect from Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3 (speculative)?

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3 shall begin with Senku and co making landfall in California, first exploring the area they’re immediately in. A focus on what American society looks like in the Stone World should be given first, both in terms of what remains of the old society and if any new societies have cropped up since then.

Likewise, episode 3 should at least give Senku and co some indication that a group of people awaits them in the area. These people will more likely than not prove to be the arc’s immediate antagonists, which should include the two new characters featured heavily in promotional material. The episode is also expected to show Senku and co strategizing their approach to build a corn farm.

