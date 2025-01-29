Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3 review: TMS Entertainment delivers another perfect episode in every aspect

Heading into Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3, fans were expecting the series to continue the Kingdom of Science’s progression into California at a somewhat measured pace. Officially released on Thursday, January 23, 2025, the installment did indeed move the plot forward, but at a much swifter and more exciting pace than fans were expecting.

In turn, Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3 marks yet another perfect outing from TMS Entertainment in Science Future thus far. From animation to pacing to voice acting and everything in between, Senku and co’s adventures continue to prove a flawless and enthralling viewing experience for fans.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3 review: Typical greatness combined with rare sakuga for series makes for a perfect episode

As mentioned above, one of the biggest aspects of Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3’s flawless quality is the incredibly swift pacing the installment has. More specifically, what’s so impressive is the fact that this swift pacing is achieved without the series feeling rushed or cutting significant source material. By the end of the episode, Senku and co not only confirm that their yellow dent corn is still in San Francisco, but also confirm that enemies await them in America.

This is where episode 3's expert pacing truly shines, as it accomplishes a significant amount narratively in very little time. In turn, maintaining and possibly even quickening the already impressive pace from the first two episodes continues to set the pace for the second season. Likewise, with American antagonists confirmed in the episode’s final scenes, fans can expect even more action in the immediate future.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3’s introduction of these American enemies is also expertly done, showing them to be a serious threat to the Kingdom of Science. Their assault on the Kingdom of Science also marks one of the episode’s most intense and well-animated sequences, and serves as the perfect cliffhanger. This introduction is also perfect from a narrative standpoint, immediately establishing these yet-named enemies as true threats to Senku’s forces.

However, Senku’s forces do get some build up of their own in the episode, reminding fans that the Kingdom of Science’s combat forces are far from pushovers. This buildup moment also serves as the other animation quality highlight of the episode, featuring a beautifully animated scene showing the group springing into action. While the entire episode lives up to TMS’ typical high standards, this scene in particular stands out as especially well produced.

Beyond this, Dr. Stone season 3 episode 4 is adequate at worst in all other major areas. This includes voice acting, as well as the various directorial and production choices made in the installment. While no cast performances have stood out so far, there’s no true negative to be found in them thus far. Likewise, it’s this consistency and base-level quality which is the foundation of TMS’ continuous perfect outings thus far in the season.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3 review: Final thoughts

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3 sets up major battles to come in the near future (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Season 4 episode 3 of the Dr. Stone anime is yet another perfect entry into the anime’s deep catalogue of excellent outings. TMS Entertainment’s consistency and ability to not only meet, but exceed all expectations plays a key role in this consistent flawless quality. With antagonists being introduced and Senku and co moving closer to their goal, fans can expect this high level of quality to continue as the season progresses.

