Kamikatsu: Working for a God in a Godless World at it again with its controversial CGI

Kamikatsu: Working for a God in a Godless World, where CGI is used in almost every episode, has received mixed reviews from fans since its April 6, 2023 release.

CGI animation, which some animation studios are currently using, is considered to be of high caliber. Even the best studios occasionally have trouble maintaining consistency, as was the case with Attack on Titan's early episodes, which only used CGI for Colossal Titan. However, with practice, it is possible to use CGI successfully.

Nevertheless, CGI and its use in anime continue to have a poor reputation. Since it still can't emote at the same level as 2D animation, many believe that CGI or 3D animation is a plague that has destroyed many animation studios. As a result, many anime fans and producers only prefer 2D.

The CGI used in the anime Kamikatsu: Working for a God in a Godless World has fans divided

WeedLikeToSmoke @WeedLikeTooSmok 4th episode of KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World, Is pretty good! 4th episode of KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World, Is pretty good! 💙💙💙 https://t.co/vJTmg3kkVL

The use of CGI in the recently released anime Kamikatsu: Working for a God in a Godless World is the subject of intense discussion among fans across the internet. Since the anime's debut, four episodes have been released, and many are dissatisfied with the use of CGI in the show.

Even though the audience received the anime's story well, the majority could not ignore some of Studio Palette's subpar CGI work. Immediately after viewers noticed the error, many posted comments on social media. One Reddit user, TaigasPantsu, posted about Kamikatsu: Working for a God in a Godless World's CGI work and included a screenshot of the infamous tractor scene from episode 4.

The image posted included one of the characters, Roy, who was seen sitting over the tractor, which appears to be real with only a filter applied to make it appear animated. TaigasPantsu on Reddit captioned it, saying that ChatGPT would eventually produce all anime.

A still from Kamikatsu: Working for a God in a Godless World (Image via Reddit/TaigasPantsu)

Another user commented that it might have been included on purpose because the rest of the episode used high-quality animation throughout, including the fight scene in the second half of the episode. After watching Kamikatsu: Working for a God in a Godless World episodes, another user commented that all of the other CGI slips were added on purpose.

Reddit users over the anime's CGI (Image via Reddit/ TaillessChimera/the1mastertroll)

On TaigasPantsu's post, one Reddit user said that the anime is the biggest trash post he has ever seen, while another said he wouldn't be surprised if the edit came straight from episode 4. The CGI work up to this point must have been intentional, one person said in response. Someone else commented that the anime cost about what a lemonade stand would cost.

Kamikatsu: Working for a God in a Godless World at it again with its controversial CGI (Image via Reddit/Yunyunmaru666/Strex_1234)

The controversy surrounding Kamikatsu: Working for a God in a Godless World anime's CGI was not only discussed by Reddit users, but it was also inundated with tweets from Twitter users. One user tweeted that people are complaining over Demon Slayer's CGI while not looking over Kamikatsu: Working for a God in a Godless World CGI.

Here are some more conflicted reactions from the public regarding the anime's CGI controversy:

Chibi Reviews @ChibiReviews This is real anime footage unedited This is real anime footage unedited https://t.co/qgSrxqYf53

Rick 🇧🇷 @Karma_AKA_Rick @ChibiReviews when the anime knows the CGI will be bad but instead of pretending it's not they embrace the uglyness, i must say, they got creative, i'll give them that @ChibiReviews when the anime knows the CGI will be bad but instead of pretending it's not they embrace the uglyness, i must say, they got creative, i'll give them that

Magnus Manga @manga_magnus @ChibiReviews Honestly, I think it's funny at this point. The anime staff is trolling us. The anime's 2D art is too good for it not too. @ChibiReviews Honestly, I think it's funny at this point. The anime staff is trolling us. The anime's 2D art is too good for it not too.

Opinions on the anime's CGI, including whether the studio did it intentionally, are still divided. But those interested in watching it can do so because of its compelling story, a large cast of characters, excellent voice acting, and high-quality animation.

