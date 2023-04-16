Where to watch KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World? Streaming platforms explored

Aoi Akashiro’s Kamikatsu: Working for God in a Godless World, the new fantasy-comedy anime, has become one of the hilarious additions to the 2023 anime roster. Despite being criticized for many things, the series gradually garnered a considerable fanbase worldwide. The series follows Yukito Urabe, a guy who, after dying in a ritual organized by his father, reincarnates in another world where religion and magic don’t exist.

Yuki Inaba is directing the anime at Studio Palette, with Yoshifumi Sueda serving as the supervisor and the mangaka, Aoi Akashiro, himself penning the scripts. Rin Kurusu provided the opening theme song I Wish, and Akari Kitou, the voice actor behind Mitama, performed the ending theme song Steppin' Up Life!

KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World will be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll

On March 3, 2022, Crunchyroll announced Aoi Akashiro’s Kamikatsu: Working for God in a Godless World as one of the anime in its Spring 2023. Subsequently, the platform also surprised fans by revealing that it will stream the series along with dubs in English, German, Italian, and Hindi.

Popular streaming giants such as Netflix, Amazon Video Prime, Roku, and Hulu have yet to include the series in their massive anime catalog. As of now, fans internationally can watch the latest episodes of Kamikatsu: Working for God in a Godless World exclusively on Crunchyroll for free.

As the free version comes with several pesky ads, viewers can switch to two of Crunchyroll’s popular premium plans for an uninterrupted streaming experience: Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/month). New subscribers on Crunchyroll can get a 14-day free trial.

The official synopsis and cast of Kamikatsu: Working for God in a Godless World

Crunchyroll, the only platform to stream KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World, describes the series as follows:

"As heir to a cult leader, Yukito centers his life around the mysterious goddess Mitama. But everything changes after he’s killed during a ritual gone wrong. To his surprise, Yukito is reborn into a world with no concept of god! And in this world, life and death are decided by the Imperial State. As Yukito fights to protect his new village, someone from his past life lends a helping hand."

Apart from that, here’s the list of the official cast members:

Akari Kitō as Mitama

Junya Enoki as Yukito Urabe

Kana Hanazawa as Alural

Sumire Uesaka as Siluril

Sho Fujisawa as Roy

Rie Takahashi as Dakini

Ami Koshimizu as Gaia

Aoi Yūki as Atar

Megumi Ogata as Clen

Mikako Komatsu as Rishu

Miyu Tomita as Beltran

Mutsumi Tamura as Kai

Rin Kurusu as Cyan

Sho Hayami as Sōichirō Urabe

With its premiere, KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World faced much criticism for its underwhelming adaptation by Studio Pallette and even became a laughing stock for its poorly constructed CGI beasts. Eventually, critics brushed off the issue, believing the mistakes were intentional and were supposed to spring a lot of incitation among anime and non-anime enthusiasts.

However, as the story progressed, the series garnered a lot of praise for its comedy-centric plot, hysterical characters, and commendable performance by its voice cast. Though Kamikatsu: Working for God in a Godless World lacks the potential to beat other 2023 releases, it surely has its own charm, catering to a specific group of anime and manga enthusiasts worldwide.

