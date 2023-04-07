KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World - New Isekai anime's poor CGI monster steals the show

KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World premiered on April 6, 2023, to mixed reactions from viewers all over the internet. The first episode featured a CGI monster that gained widespread criticism, but it's poor animation was instrumental in gaining the attention of a major part of the otaku community.

Despite the monster's poor animation, most anime fans showed an interest in watching the new isekai series with thunderous applause. Given the recent responses from the fanbase, KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World appears to have a promising future ahead of it even after the blunder.

KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World 's poorly created CGI monster ended up attracting more eyes to the anime

After the premiere of the new isekai anime series, KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World became a hot topic among the fanbase for both good and bad reasons. While some anime watchers seemed to have appreciated the premiering episode, there was one blunder that overshadowed everything, the poor CGI work by Studio Palette in creating the monster in the first episode.

As such, the CGI work didn't go unnoticed by viewers after the makers decided to use a closeup shot of the monster. However, the move was unappreciated by the fans, leading the studio to receive criticism for their work. A few fans even called the series to have the ugliest anime CGI.

kinetic marble @Kinetic_Marble That was an episode.

Honestly kamikatsu (Working for God in a Godless World) is sheesh what a terrible anime on all sides.

Horrible 3D CGI monsters, stiff slide show 2-D animation, terrible color palette (which is ironic coming from the studio named Palette).

"KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World" what was that?! that was straight up cheap work of CGI. I mean just look at the bull-looking monster, I was scared though but because of the ugliness of it.

A fan reaction to the monster from KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World. (Image via Youtube)

D R E V O D @ImDrevod WTF have I just watched and why do I want more?????



WTF have I just watched and why do I want more?????

Source: KamiKatsu Working for a god in a godless world

Although "KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World" was pretty hilarious and wasn't that bad as I expected it to be after watching the monster scene. It makes me question, was that obvious blander was done intentionally for attention? was that just a great advertising move?

However, some fans agreed that despite the bad CGI, the overall plot was interesting. Therefore, even though this particular scene's CGI was met with criticism, the subsequent plot made fans stay and enjoy the premiering episode.

The monster, or the strange beast statue, that looked like a bison made its appearance within the initial 10 minutes of the anime when the protagonist in the other world was farming with his companion Roy. They ended up making a run for their lives after the encounter. Since that particular scene, there was no such blunder in the CGI, and the plot carried on smoothly without any interruptions.

Bubbles @her_bubbles Bruh the 1st episode was a roller coaster, from wtf cgi to gotten dark real quick



Sauce:

Bruh the 1st episode was a roller coaster, from wtf cgi to gotten dark real quick

Sauce:
KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World

Kushi @KushiKuritikaru KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World



KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World

I've read the manga and it's a fun ride. It's mainly comedy but does have a story. This episode does a great job with comedy and emotion. The end really hooks you in. This may go under the radar but I recommend checking this out.

KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World moved from showing the protagonist who desired a world without the concept of god in his real life to being reincarnated into a godless world. As he went on with his new life, he came to understand the negatives of a place without a god or source of belief. As such, the rest of the season is expected to chronicle his journey of inner awakening while bypassing his initial beliefs.

Even though the series has a comical tone to it, it also takes a darker turn later on. After all the criticism and mixed reactions, it seems like the hype around the anime is here to stay for a while.

Episode 2 of KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World is scheduled to be released on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 1:30 am JST.

