KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 3: Release date and time, coundown, where to watch, and more

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 3 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 1:30 am JST. Following episode 2’s focus on Mitama's introduction and Yukito’s plan to defend the village against the empire, fans are anticipating the next episode to focus on the Empire and its plans for the village.

There are no verifiable spoilers for KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 3 right now. What fans do have is officially confirmed release information.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 3 while speculating on what to expect.

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 3 likely to see Bertrand become a Mitama follower

Release date and time, where to watch

As mentioned earlier, KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 3 will be released on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 1:30 am JST. For most viewers around the world, the episode will arrive on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll once it begins airing in Japan. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll will have a slight delay in making the episode available given the nature of their simulcast agreements. Nevertheless, it is still the best platform for international fans to legally watch the series.

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 3 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 9:30 am, Wednesday, April 19

Eastern Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Wednesday, April 19

British Summer Time: 5:30 pm, Wednesday, April 19

Central European Summer Time: 6:30 pm, Wednesday, April 19

Indian Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Wednesday, April 19

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am Thursday, April 20

Japanese Standard Time: 1:30 am JST, Thursday, April 20

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:00 am Thursday, April 20

Series synopsis

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 2 continued to introduce Mitama. Viewers also saw the people of this world being introduced to the concept of a god.

Yukito, meanwhile, learned more about the new world and country he now lives in. However, his efforts were largely hampered by the clingy Mitama in each attempt.

Yukito then began gauging Mitama’s powers as a god, realizing that due to a lack of followers in this world, she lacked significant power. This was unfortunately followed up with news that the Imperial army was investigating recent incidents caused by Yukito and Mitama. In response, the pair decided to begin gathering followers, starting with Roy, who is clearly smitten with Mitama.

With the two being unable to show miracles due to a lack of power from Mitama, they decided to hold a public speech as the main way to gather followers. Yukito tried to stage a miracle, but this was ruined by an overconfident Mitama. She later made up for it by performing a miracle for Alural, which got her and Siluril to become followers of Mitama.

It was also revealed that followers can provide different levels of power as Bertrand was introduced.

What to expect (speculative)

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 3 will likely continue to focus on Bertrand’s introduction.

In the previous episode, Bertrand shared that she was an Imperial Knight, suggesting that she will play a key role in Yukito’s designs to combat the impending Imperial army attack.

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 3 will also likely further drive home the impact of gaining followers in varying ways via Bertrand’s suspected eventual allegiance. While purely speculative, this seems to be the direction the series is heading in, given the overall focus of the second episode and its final scenes leading up to Bertrand’s debut.

