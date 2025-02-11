Dr. Stone season 4 casts the voice of Oshi no Ko's Pieyon and more ahead of episode 6

On Tuesday, February 11, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Dr. Stone season 4 announced three new cast members. The new characters are set to appear in the anime's sixth episode on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 10 pm JST. Notably, one of the voice actors is known for being the voice of Pieyon in Oshi no Ko anime.

Produced by TMS Entertainment, Dr. Stone season 4 serves as the final season of the anime series. The fourth installment picks up the narrative from season 4, which was released in two segments. The anime itself is an adaptation of Riichiro Inagaki (author) and Boichi's (illustrator) celebrated manga series.

Dr. Stone season 4 announces Akira Sekine, Chiharu Sawashiro, and Taishi Murata as new cast members

With episode 6, titled Science Is Elegant, set to be released on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 10 pm JST, the official staff for Dr. Stone season 4 has announced additional cast members. According to the latest announcement, Akira Sekine has joined the voice cast as Luna, a former medical student, endowed with a bright and sociable personality. Luna is adept at gathering intel using her looks and charm.

Akira Sekine has previously voiced many popular characters, including Elfaria Albis Serfort from Wistoria: Wand and Sword, Charlotte from Princess Principal, Anaak from Tower of God, Hairu Ihei from Tokyo Ghoul:re, and others. Besides Akira-san, the additional cast for Dr. Stone season 4 includes Chiharu Sawashiro as Carlos, described as Luna's childhood friend and protector.

Chiharu Sawashiro has also voiced many characters prior to this, such as Banri Settsu from A3! Season Autumn & Winter, Karaka from Tower of God season 2, Bobby Ball from High Card, and others. The other new cast member is Taishi Murata as Max, who is Luna's other bodyguard. Taishi-san is reputed as the voice behind Pieyon in Oshi no Ko.

Moreover, comments from the new voice actors have arrived on the anime's official website and X account. Akira Sekine comments on Luna's constantly changing personality, including how she feels that the character is charming. Chiharu-san mentions how he tried to show the "cute" side of Carlos. Likewise, Taishi-san is hyped to portray Max.

The anime stars Yusuke Kobayashi as Senku, Kengo Kawanishi as Gen, Gen Sato as Chrome, Manami Numakura as Kohaku, Ryota Suzuki as Ryuusei, Makoto Furukawa as Taiju Ooki, Karin Takahashi as Suika, and others.

Senku, as seen in Dr. Stone season 4 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 4 premiered on January 9, 2025, on Tokyo MX at 10 pm JST and later on other pertinent networks, including Sun TV, BS11, TV Aichi, and others. The anime is also available on Crunchyroll in North America, South America, Central America, Oceania, Africa, the Middle East, CIS, India, and other regions.

