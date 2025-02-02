10 best anime characters like Senku from Dr. Stone

Senku Ishigami, the eccentric genius from Dr. Stone, is one of the smartest anime protagonists. If you love anime characters like Senku, you'll enjoy these brilliant, resourceful heroes. His vast scientific knowledge, keen intelligence, and ingenuity inspire those around him, and he’s a fan favorite.

From master strategists to scientific pioneers, here are ten anime characters who, like Senku, use their brains to save the day, dominating those around them with their intellect, and resourcefulness.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion on My Hero Academia.

Lelouch Lamperouge, Shikamaru Nara, and 8 other anime characters like Senku from Dr. Stone

1) Lelouch Lamperouge from Code Geass

Trending

Lelouch as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Sunrise)

Lelouch Lamperouge of Code Geass, the ultimate architect of revolt, makes the list of the most memorable anime characters like Senku. Both are remarkable leaders who embolden people to rally around them in pursuing a world that is ever more beautiful.

While Senku uses science to recreate civilization in Dr. Stone, Lelouch uses his intelligence and the power of Geass to tear down a tyrannical empire. Their shared charisma, intelligent thinking, and determination to achieve their goals make them unusual protagonists.

2) Shikamaru Nara from Naruto

Shikamaru Nara as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shikamaru Nara is one of the best anime characters like Senku from Dr. Stone, as both possess exceptional intelligence and strategic thinking. In Naruto, Shikamaru consistently outsmarts opponents with his brilliant battle tactics, much like how Senku overcomes obstacles using science and logic. Both characters remain calm under pressure, adapting quickly to unpredictable situations.

While Shikamaru starts off lazy, his growth into a responsible and tactical leader mirrors Senku’s ability to inspire and rally his allies. Their shared ability to analyze complex problems and turn the tide in their favor makes them standout intellectuals in their respective series.

3) Light Yagami from Death Note

Light Yagami as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse Studios)

Light Yagami from Death Note is another one of the anime characters like Senku who share extraordinary intellect and the ability to manipulate events. However, while Senku in Dr. Stone uses his intellect to benefit society, Light takes a darker path, attempting to construct a utopia through terror and power.

Both characters are visionaries in their own right, capable of strategizing ahead of time and remaining calm under pressure. Light's moral ambiguity contrasts dramatically with Senku's humanitarian objectives, yet their cerebral brilliance makes them both intriguing to watch.

4) Edward Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Edward Elric as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

The young alchemist from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood has a scientific curiosity and dedication to his craft, making him one of the most similar anime characters like Senku. Edward is a genius for alchemy— a science-like practice in his world— who thrives on ingenuity and experimentation.

Edward also has a desire to help others, whether it’s rebuilding Edward’s brother’s body or helping humanity like Dr. Stone. They are strong and determined protagonists who will face multiple challenges.

5) L from Death Note

L as seen in Death Note (Image via Madhouse)

L, the lead detective in Death Note, is another one of the anime characters like Senku, possessing genius-level analytical ability. L’s talent for unraveling puzzles parallels Senku’s talent for tackling unwinnable problems in Dr. Stone.

Both characters have distinct quirks— L’s odd habits and Senku’s next-tier enthusiasm that flesh out their genius identities. The former's logical and methodical approach to uncovering the truth and delivering Light Yagami to justice mirrors Senku’s thirst for scientific knowledge.

6) Sosuke Aizen from Bleach

Sosuke Aizen as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One other cunning individual that stands tall like Senku as a character in anime is the devious Sosuke Aizen, the master villain of Bleach. Aizen’s motives are ultimately more selfish than Senku’s altruistic intentions in Dr. Stone, but both characters leave an indelible mark on their respective worlds.

Aizen’s manipulative tendencies and penchant for long-term planning parallels Senku’s propensity for anticipating obstacles and developing ingenious solutions, making Aizen one of the smartest anime characters like Senku. With their intellectual brilliance and imposing presence, they are memorable characters in their individual series.

7) Kurisu Makise from Steins;Gate

Kurisu Makise as seen in the anime (Image via White Fox)

Kurisu Makise from Steins;Gate is the best fit for anime characters like Senku from Dr. Stone. Like Senku, Kurisu is a scientist who aids in making groundbreaking discoveries, though in her case it’s time travel. All three are rational, clever, and profoundly empathetic, using their skills to safeguard and support others.

Kurisu’s dynamic with Rintarou Okabe also adds emotional depth to her character, much like how the relationships Senku has with his allies enhance his journey alongside them in Dr. Stone.

8) Izaya Orihara from Durarara!!

Izaya Orihara as seen in the anime (Image via Brain's Base)

Izaya Orihara from Durarara!! is another one of the anime characters like Senku who lives off of his iron intellect and ability to twist the situation his way. Where Izaya is a chaotic information broker, manipulating people for his own entertainment, his analytical thinking and charisma are similar to Senku’s problem-solving skills in Dr. Stone.

The characters in question have an unnatural knack for seeing behind the masks people wear, and for responding accordingly to any given situation, making them magnetic personalities that audiences can never predict.

9) Ryner Lute from Densetsu no Yūsha no Densetsu

Ryner Lute as seen in the anime (Studio Zexcs)

Ryner Lute is another one of the anime characters like Senku, who is a talented mage. While Ryner might seem lazy most of the time, he displays genius when it counts, similar to how Senku excels in any challenge presented to him in Dr. Stone.

Neither character is afraid to sacrifice themselves for their loved ones, and both use access to information and intelligence to navigate dangerous, unpredictable worlds.

10) Rintarou Okabe from Steins;Gate

Rintarou Okabe as seen in the anime (Image via

Rintarou Okabe, the “mad scientist” from Steins;Gate is one of the most similar when it comes to anime characters like Senku. They are both obsessed with science and experimentation, whose desire to test the limits of possibility is a driving force of their character.

In Dr. Stone, Senku’s quest to restore civilization parallels Okabe’s attempts to navigate and rectify time travel mishaps to save his friends. It is their balance of wit, intelligence, and willingness to push through the impossible— something that makes them memorable protagonists that stay with the reader.

Conclusion

A still from the anime 'Dr. Stone' (Image via TMS Entertainment)

If you love Dr. Stone’s Senku Ishigami, then you might enjoy this list of 10 anime characters like Senku. Weaving through strategic brilliance like Lelouch Lamperouge in Code Geass and scientific fervor like Rintarou Okabe in Steins;Gate, all these characters have their unique takes on dealing with challenges and changing their world.

Whether through science, strategy, or sheer brain power, these characters embody the same spirit of ingenuity and resilience that has made Senku such an unforgettable protagonist in Dr. Stone.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback