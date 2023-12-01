Dr. Stone season 3 episode 19: Senku's victory over Ibara confirmed as he muses on his humble beginnings

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 19 was released on Thursday, November 30, 2023, bringing the exciting conclusion of Senku and the Kingdom of Science’s efforts against Ibara’s forces. While the showdown dwindled to a one-on-one for most of the episode, Senku did not get some opportunistic help thanks to his ability to distract Ibara.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 19 also saw Senku muse on his origins in this stone world, and how far he has come in the wake of his victory against Ibara and his Petrification Kingdom. Also providing a satisfying resolution in doing so, this latest installment is one of the best of the third season so far.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 19 sees Senku achieve the Kingdom of Science’s greatest victory yet

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 19 begins with an explanation as to how Senku was able to revive himself (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 19 began with Ibara in shock that Senku was alive and unpetrified, to which he answered that it was so he could obtain the Medusa Device for himself. A flashback then began, which saw Senku trying to come up with a plan to counter Ibara’s attack as Oarashi ran to the center of Treasure Island.

Chrome was once again seen telling Senku that the Petrification Beam traveled at a constant speed, prompting him to say they all line up the same distance apart. Ryusui and Chrome then directed the others to line up five meters apart and raise their hands to signal when the Petrification Beam reached their fingers.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 19 then saw Senku, in the back of the line, take measure of how fast the Petrification beam was moving across the five-meter distance. He then did calculations for when to throw the Revival Fluid, where to throw it, and how fast to throw it to un-petrify himself once the Petrification Beam hit him.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 19 reveals Senku was able to outsmart Ibara's attack thanks to his original petrification 3,700 years prior (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Just as the light reaches him, he throws the Revival Fluid in the air, causing it to hit his body and undo his petrification as the stone casing travels across his body. Once the light dissipates, Senku is shown to be fully unpetrified thanks to his calculations and the efforts of the other Kingdom of Science members.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 19 then saw Senku lay his trap for Ibara after high-fiving the statues of his now-petrified friends. The flashback then ended, returning viewers to the episode’s opening moments. Senku tells Ibara that he was simply too exhilarated by the idea of the Medusa Device to allow himself to be petrified.

Senku then shared that he had also invented a self-driving car, jumping down from the cliff above onto a wire which caused the mobile lab to speed into Ibara and knock him down. With the Medusa Device up for grabs, Senku ran towards it and grabbed it, but then realized that he had lost sight of Ibara.

Ibara's cockiness comes back to haunt him in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 19 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 19 saw Ibara stab Senku in the shoulder, allowing him to regain the Medusa Device. However, as he was lecturing with his eyes closed, Senku took the opportunity to escape and come up with a new plan. Ibara gave chase, confident that he’s already won their fight since he has the Medusa Device.

Senku then began throwing vials of acid at Ibara from the nearby trees, but Ibara dealt with these easily which revealed them to be the last of Senku’s weapons. Ibara then said he’s the one setting the trap, cornering Senku on a nearby cliff. Senku tried bluffing that his cellphone was a weapon, but Ibara called his bluff and reemphasized how cautious he is.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 19 then saw Ibara activate the Medusa Device, throwing it up in the air at Senku after doing so. However, Ibara began hearing a howling sound which he thought was due to the nearby cliff. It was then revealed that while Senku threw the bottles of acid at Ibara, he also threw a jar of Revival Fluid at Ryusui Nanami, who instantly realized the situation.

Ryusui steals the show one final time for the third season in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 19 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Grabbing Moz’s communication earring, Senku told Ryusui to wait for his signal, which was saying his name to Ibara. Ryusui, who had been waiting at the cliffs, then began flying the drone to capture the Medusa Device from Ibara in midair. However, Ibara used his clothing to grab onto the drone, causing a tug-of-war between him, Senku, and Ryusui.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 19 then saw Ibara reveal that he’s pretending to be losing, emphasizing once again that he’s a cautious man and that this is a test of wit. However, Senku and Ryusui beat Ibara to the punch, letting go of their rope just as the Medusa Device activated.

Shockingly, Ibara bounced it back towards them by throwing his hat at it, lecturing them about how those who think they’re smart are the easiest to screw over in their apparent final moments.

However, Ryusui began charging at Ibara just as he turned to stone, resulting in his statue falling over and being crushed at Ibara’s feet. He began laughing and celebrating but stopped when he realized the communication earring was attached to the Medusa Device thanks to Ryusui’s efforts.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 19 then saw Senku activate the Medusa Device via the earring, successfully tricking and petrifying Ibara. Senku then took the Medusa Device from Ibara’s hands and cheered celebrating his victory. He then walked across Treasure Island, taking note of all the people Ibara had turned to stone in his quest for power.

As night fell, Senku recognized that he was now alone once again, thinking back to when he first awoke by himself. However, the cell phone then rang with a call from Ruri and the others at Ishigami Village. She asked him how things were on Treasure Island, leading him to say he isn’t alone this time after all as the episode ended.

In review

One of the best parts of Dr. Stone season 3 episode 19 is how back-and-forth Senku and Ibara’s final showdown is. Doing so presents them as relative equals to one another, making the former’s victory over the latter even more satisfying in the end by having him overcome what is essentially a reflection of himself.

The inclusion of Ryusui Nanami in the final fight was also a great choice when considering how integral and influential he has been to the third season’s plot thus far. Likewise, he once again proves himself a valuable member of the Kingdom of Science by being directly responsible for Senku’s win at the end of their battle against Ibara.

In summation

Overall, Dr. Stone season 3 episode 19 is an impressively well-structured episode that brings a satisfying and engaging end to the Kingdom of Science’s war with the Petrification Kingdom. While it’s unclear what will befall Ibara and his allies in the aftermath, fans can expect this to be the main focus of the third season’s remaining outings.

