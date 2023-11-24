Dr. Stone season 3 episode 18: Ibara's endgame plan revealed as Senku scrambles to save his friends

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 18 was released on Thursday, November 23, 2023, bringing with it the exciting continuation of the war between Senku and Ibara’s respective forces. Likewise, heading into the episode, the former group seemed to have an insurmountable advantage with the Medusa Device now in their hands.

However, Dr. Stone season 3 episode 18 proves otherwise, thanks to Ibara's tenacious and diabolical efforts and plans. All hope seems lost for the Kingdom of Science by the epiisode's final moments. Thankfully, as always, Senku proves he has a plan, giving him and his allies one final shot at total victory.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 18 sets up an epic final showdown between Ibara and Senku

Brief episode recap

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 18 began with Moz and Hyoga continuing their fight, while Yo celebrates getting the Medusa Device and declares victory to be the Kingdom of Science. He tries using it to petrify Moz but doesn’t understand how to work it. Meanwhile, Moz tells Hyoga that he’s strong, but it’s obvious how much effort he had to put in and that he’ll never beat a natural genius like Moz.

Hyoga then decides to escape into the water below, with Moz following suit and stabbing him underwater. Hyoga makes it to the shore, with Moz watching him retreat. Meanwhile, Hyoga realizes that Senku is preparing a weapon for him, so he decides to believe in Senku and take a chance on him to secure victory.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 18 sees Senku create a makeshift lubricant, painting what will become the key part of Hyoga’s spear with it. Magma then tossed Hyoga what he needed to make his preferred kudayari weapon, allowing him to face Moz again. Hyoga immediately began overwhelming Moz with his kudayari spear, having a flashback to his time training with the kudayari as a child.

Hyoga's training finally allows him to defeat Moz in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 18 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

He explained to Moz that science is the greatest weapon because of how it can be improved and built upon by each generation, attributing his victory to these compounded efforts. The episode then shifted back to Yo, who fell prey to Ibara activating the Medusa Device just enough to petrify Yo while leaving himself unharmed.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 18 saw Ibara try and decide his next move, choosing to activate the Medusa Device to swallow the island in 15 minutes. Oarashi was then seen running onto land, while Ukyo said he heard Ibara’s activation of the Medusa Device. Taiju screams to everyone on the island that Oarashi has the Medusa Device, causing a mad dash to chase after him by Kingdom of Science members.

The other soldiers try to protect Oarashi since they don’t realize they’ll also be petrified. While the Kingdom of Science’s power team does catch Oarashi, he escapes shortly after that. Ryusui, Senku, and the others are trying to devise a plan but cannot do so. However, Chrome shares that the Medusa Device’s beam always grows at the same speed, sharing this information with Ryusui as well.

Ibara's plot to petrify the island is set into motion in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 18 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 18 then shifts to Taiju, who is able to catch up with and restrain Oarashi. They try to locate the Medusa Device, but the episode reveals that Ibara had Oarashi swallow it, telling him to run to the center of the island so he doesn’t get petrified. Ukyo and the others present there realize this while Ibara gleefully laughs in celebration of his victory.

The Medusa Device is seen going off, petrifying everyone on the island with its green light. Chrome and the others say they put their faith in Senku as they link arms together. Ukyo seems to share how the Medusa Device is activated before he’s petrified, but it’s unclear if anyone hears him share this information.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 18 sees the light begin hitting Senku and co, who have seemingly formed a line to allow Senku to measure the light’s speed. The light stops just before Ibara and the Perseus, prompting him to return back to land confidently.

Ibara gloats about his victory and says it’s no problem since he can figure out how to make the Revival Fluid from someone on Senku’s team. He then stumbles upon Chrome, Ryusui, and the others, acknowledging that they’re all standing in a line in the same pose. Ibara then finds Soyuz, recognizing him to be the son of the Master who escaped him all those years ago.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 18 sees the Master’s wife grab Soyuz and escape from the island with him, herself being injured in the process. Ibara then smashes Oarashi’s statue to get the Medusa Device from his stomach before noticing footprints leading away from Oarashi. He decides to investigate them, following them down the hill before hearing a sound from the communication earring.

Ibara stumbles upon the Mobile Lab, recognizing it as the “animal” that escaped from the ship. Across an audio system setup within, Senku tries to activate the Medusa Device from afar, causing Ibara to become flustered and drop the Medusa Device. Once it’s clear his command didn’t work, Senku exposes himself to Ibara, saying it’s time for their final battle as the episode ends.

In review

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 18 sees Senku's wits once again save him and the Kingdom of Science in the battle against the Medusa Device (Image via TMS Entertainment)

One of the greatest strengths of the series’ third season has been the subversion of expectations, and Dr. Stone season 3 episode 18 continues this streak in its final moments. The reveal of Senku’s survival is perfectly done, giving fans clues during the chaotic final moments of life that the Kingdom of Science is given after the Medusa Device goes off.

The twist that Senku didn’t quite secure victory with his plan is also very well done, replacing viewers’ joy and satisfaction with a nervous anticipation and desire for the next installment. While the rest of the episode also does a great job in these regards, it’s truly the final moments that encapsulate everything about why this installment (and the series overall) is so great.

In summation

Overall, Dr. Stone season 3 episode 18 is one of the most exciting installments in the third season specifically and the series overall thus far. This is largely thanks to the episode’s direction, which gives it an incredibly fast-paced feel and gives the sense that no one, not even the viewer, has a moment to catch their breath.

