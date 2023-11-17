Ohio State Week 12 injury report: Updates on Lathan Ransom, Miyan Williams and more

The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0) is set to host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday, with the game starting at 4 p.m. ET. Ohio State goes on the road to play Michigan next week for a game that will determine the Big Ten winner and likely who goes to the college football playoff.

Ohio State, however, has a lengthy injury report ahead of Week 12. Most of the players aren't playing big roles on this team. So, let's take a look at the key injuries and their status for this week.

Ohio State Buckeyes Week 12 injury report

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a lengthy injury report which includes safeties Lathan Ransom and Josh Proctor, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, and running back Miyan Williams.

Lathan Ransom's injury update

Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom is questionable to play on Saturday against Minnesota after missing the last two games due to an injury. He has recorded 34 tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble this season.

Miyan Williams' injury update

Buckeyes running back Miyan Wiliams has been ruled out for the season with an undisclosed injury. Williams last played on Oct. 21 against Penn State. This season, in six games, he ran for 158 yards on 49 carries and three touchdowns, while also adding 42 receiving yards.

Josh Proctor's injury update

Ohio State could be without their starting safeties once again as Josh Proctor is listed as questionable with an undisclosed injury, but Ryan Day said he should be able to play.

Proctor was ruled out for last week's game against Michigan State which was a big blow to the Buckeyes. This season, Proctor has 35 tackles and one interception.

Tommy Eichenberg's injury update

Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Minnesota due to an undisclosed injury. He missed last week's game against Michigan State with an injury. This season, the linebacker has recorded 73 tackles, one sack, one interception, and one forced fumble.