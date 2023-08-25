Does Ohio State have the biggest fan base? Who are their biggest rivals?

The Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the premier programs and known for their insane fan base.

Buckeye Stadium is one of the biggest stadiums in college football, as it can fit 102,780, which ranks third, behind Penn State, which can hold 106,572 and Michigan, which can hold 107,601.

Although Ohio State doesn't have the biggest stadium, a study was done earlier this year by AL.com. It revealed that Ohio State is the most popular college football program, based on data from marketing research firm SBRnet.

The report said that the Buckeyes have over 6.1 million fans. So it was a bit of a surprise, as Ohio State hasn't won a National Title since 2014, as winning more frequently translates into more fans.

However, even without not winning the Big Ten in the last two years, Ohio State still continues to garner more fans. Although the study claims that Ohio State has the biggest fan base, whether or not that is actually the case is uncertain.

Who is Ohio State's biggest rival?

Ohio State's biggest rival is the University of Michigan and the two play every year in mid to late-November.

In 2000, the game was ranked by ESPN as the greatest North American sports rivalry ever. It has also been hailed as the biggest rivalry in college football, which is amazing, as the SEC is the premier conference.

Moreover, both schools are solely judged on that game if their season is a success or not. Although Ohio State made the college football playoff last year, many believe Ryan Day is on the hot seat, as he's 0-2 against Michigan.

"Win the rivalry game, win the Big Ten and win the national championship. We fight like heck to do that and we’re right there," Ryan Day said about the rivalry.

"You can feel it. You can taste it, and that’s motivated the guys this offseason. When you get that close and you don’t get there, you didn’t get it done. And it certainly does motivate.”

Outside of Michigan, Ohio State is also rivals with Penn State and Illinois, but nothing tops their rivalry with Michigan.

