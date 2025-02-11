The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows anime announces April 2025 release date and more with new PV

On Tuesday, February 11, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows anime unveiled a new promotional video to reveal the show's April 3, 2025, debut date, opening theme song, and the additional cast members.

Produced by Makaria, The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows anime serves as an adaptation of author Sakaku Hishikawa and illustrator Daburyu's eponymous light novel series. SB Creative has been serializing fantasy light novels since October 2021. The light novels have a manga version with Ten Junoichi's illustrations.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows anime's new trailer confirms the April 3, 2025, release date and more

According to the latest promotional video shared by the official staff, The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows anime will air its episodes every Thursday on Tokyo MX and BS11 from 11:30 pm JST, starting April 3, 2025. In addition, the anime will be broadcast on Sun TV and KBS Kyoto from 12 am JST, beginning April 4, 2025. Japanese audiences can also watch the anime on ABEMA and d Anime Store.

The latest trailer for The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows anime shows Zenos assuming the role of a shadow healer after being kicked out of his adventure party. The short clip features Zenos performing his duties as a healer. The video also reveals and previews the anime's opening theme, Light Maker, performed by the Japanese rock band Bokula.

Additional cast members for the The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows anime are announced. Yuki Nakashima stars as Krishna, the Royal Guard's Vice Commander, who is also known as the Iron Rose. Krishna carries out her responsibilities with an iron will to ensure the slum's safety.

Besides Yuki-san, Taku Yashiro has joined the voice cast as Zonde, Zophia's younger brother, who happens to be the Lizardman's leader. The other cast member is Masaaki Mizunaka as Aston, the leader of the party Zenos once belonged to. Notably, the new trailer features these characters.

The anime stars Shogo Sakata as Zenos, Yoko Hikasa as Carmilla, Miharu Hanai as Lily, Anna Nagase as Zophia, Sayaka Kikuchi as Loewe, and Mashiro Hitaka as Lynga.

The staff and the plot of The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows anime

Zenos, as seen in the anime (Image via Makaria)

Joe Yoshizaki directs the fantasy anime at Makaria Inc. animation studio, with Taika Miyagi in charge of the series scripts. Yoshihiro Sawada and Denpuougi are credited as the character designers. Harumi Fuuki is the show's music composer, while Moe Kawada is the color designed. Hiroshi Gorokou is enlisted as the art director, while Kohei Tanada is the photography director.

Based on Sakaku's light novels, The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows anime centers around the protagonist, Zenos, an unlicensed healer who runs a clinic in the slums after being abandoned by his party members. As a genius "dark healer," Zenos begins treating patients with various peculiarities.

