That Inferior Knight, Level 999 manga ended with latest chapter

Monday, February 10, 2025 saw Square Enix’s Manga UP! platform officially announce that the latest chapter of the That Inferior Knight, Level 999 manga would be the series’ final overall. This was confirmed via a post from the official X (formerly Twitter) account for Manga UP!, listing the manga’s latest chapter as “Final Episode-1,” released on Monday, February 10 in Japan.

It’s worth emphasizing that this news concerns only the That Inferior Knight, Level 999 manga adaptation alone, which is illustrated by Chihiro Yamazaki. Likewise, while Yamazaki’s official X account has yet to make a post on the manga’s conclusion, it did repost Manga UP!’s announcement of the final chapter’s release in Japan.

That Inferior Knight, Level 999 manga ends after nearly six years of serialization

Unfortunately, it seems that no sequel announcements or any other franchise news was shared alongside confirmation of the That Inferior Knight, Level 999 manga’s conclusion. This includes an estimation on when the final volume will be released, as well as whether or not an anime adaptation was in the works. However, reception to the news of the manga’s conclusion suggests that it isn’t quite popular enough to merit an anime adaptation yet.

In turn, the manga’s conclusion here makes it likely that an anime will never come, since it would have nothing to advertise by adapting the source material. Should a sequel be announced, this may change the circumstances enough to merit an anime adaptation being produced. However, this is purely speculative as of this article’s writing, with no such news or rumors about either an anime adaptation or manga sequel currently available.

The That Inferior Knight, Level 999 manga is the manga adaptation of author Arata Shiraishi’s and illustrator Kazutomo Miya’s original light novel series of the same name. The story itself began as a web novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in September 2018, with the first light novel volume being released in March 2019, and the second in July 2019.

Yamazaki’s manga adaptation of the light novels beggan in July 2019, and has 10 compilation volumes currently. Manga UP! Global publishes the series in English and describes it:

“For some reason, the strongest 16-year-old boy in the world was made to think he was weak his entire life, but he goes on an epic journey and uncovers secrets about his past.

His father is a sage and his mother is a martial artist... Yuan is a boy whose parents are the strongest humans in this world and they raised him making him believe he's "weak". However, he can pulverize giant rocks with a flick of his finger and he hunts and eats dragons, believing they're just "lizards". His daily life isn't normal at all!! If you're raised by the strongest, it's only natural that you're going to be the strongest too. This is the story of a peerless boy who knows nothing of the world but he's about to shake it!!”

