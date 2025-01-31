ATRI: My Dear Moments manga to end with fifth volume

Friday, January 31, 2025 saw Kadokawa list the fifth compilation volume of the ATRI: My Dear Moments manga as the final compilation volume in the adaptational series overall. The volume is currently slated to ship in Japan on Monday, March 10, 2025. Mangaka Jako’s adaptation of Aniplex.exe’s game of the same name began serialization in Kadokawa’s Comptiq magazine in October 2022.

In addition to the ATRI: My Dear Moments manga series, the game also inspired a television anime series which premiered in July 2024 as a part of the Summer 2024 broadcast season. Crunchyroll streamed the anime weekly as it aired in Japan with English subtitles, but has not produced an English dub for the series as of this article’s writing.

ATRI: My Dear Moments manga adaptation of original game ends in March 2025

The ATRI: My Dear Moments manga is marketed to the seinen demographic, matching the mature and more nuanced themes and plot points of the original game. The anime also maintained these mature themes, translating them well across its lone 13-episode season. Likewise, as a full adaptation of the original game, the anime offers a conclusive ending with no room for a direct mainline sequel.

It is likewise presumed that the manga adaptation will end in a similar manner, offering an obvious and finalized conclusion which leaves no room for a continuation. While it’s possible that details may different in the manga’s conclusion relative to the game and/or the anime, each story should be brought to a full end. As of this article’s writing, no other adaptations of the original game are currently being produced or announced for production.

The original game was released in June 2020 worldwide on Steam for Windows, later coming to Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch in Japan in December 2021. Frontwing and Makura developed the game, with Aniplex.exe publishing the original Windows version. Hiroki Shimada of Aniplex produced the game, with music from Fuminori Matsumoto.

The story of the ATRI: My Dear Moments manga adaptation and original game follows Ikaruga Natsuki, a boy who lost his mother and his leg in an accident years earlier. He returns to the countryside, where his old home has been half-swallowed by the sea. With no family to speak of, all he has is the submarine left to him by his grandmother, an oceanologist, and the debts she accrued.

He unites with suspicious debt collector Catherine for an attempt at paying off what he owes by searching the sunken ruins of his grandmother’s laboratory. Within, they find the titular robotic girl Atri lying sound asleep in a coffin. While Atri is a robot, everything about her seems human, even down to her emotions. Wanting to fulfill her master’s final order, she tells Natsuki that she’ll be his leg until she does so, starting their story.

