Tsuyokute New Saga anime announces July 2025 release, additional cast, and more with first PV

On Thursday, January 30, 2025, the official website and X account for the Tsuyokute New Saga anime shared the first promotional video, along with the details regarding the anime's July 2025 release window. In addition, the short clip reveals additional cast, new staff members, and a key visual for the series.

The Tsuyokute New Saga anime serves as an adaptation of author Masayuki Abe and illustrator Ryuta Fuse's New Saga light novel series. AlphaPolis has serialized the light novels from April 2013 to July 2018 and released 10 volumes. The series also has a manga version with Jun Miura's art.

Tsuyokute New Saga anime's first trailer confirms the July 2025 debut

According to the first promotional video streamed by the official staff on Thursday, January 30, 2025, the Tsuyokute New Saga anime will be released in July 2025, i.e., in Summer 2025, on Tokyo MX and ABC networks. The fantasy anime was previously slated for a July 2023 release. However, the premiere date was pushed back due to undisclosed reasons.

Notably, the latest trailer for the Tsuyokute New Saga anime shows Kyle Lenard returning to his past on the verge of death after killing the Demon Lord. Since Kyle knows what will happen in the future, he plans to use his memories and experiences from his previous life to prevent the tragedies in his life and those around him.

Besides the short clip, the official staff has unveiled a new key visual for the Tsuyokute New Saga anime. The illustration depicts Kyle Lenard, Riize, Sildonia Zeeles, Urza, Seran, and other important characters from the series.

Moreover, new cast members are announced. Kaori Maeda stars as Milena, the princess of the Zirgus Kingdom, while Hiroki Yasumoto voices Zentos, the Captain of the Royal Knights' second division, who fought together with Kyle in the previous life.

Rie Hikisaka lends her voice to Go, a magic engineer who wants to restore an autonomous magical weapon, while Riho Sugiyama voices Miranda, a diplomat in the Zirgus Kingdom. The other new cast member is Tetsu Inada as Gazas, a dwarf, who is also a skilled blacksmith.

The previously announced cast members are Yuma Uchida as Kyle Lenard, Fairoz Ali as Riize, Hiro Shimono as Seran, Minami Takahashi as Sildonia Zeeles, and Asami Seto as Urza.

There has been a slight change in the show's main staff. Naoki Mizusawa now directs the fantasy anime at Sotsu x Studio Clutch, replacing the previous director Norikazu Ishigooka, and the animation production studios, Yokohama Animation Lab and Studio Makaria. Naoki Horiuchi joins the staff as the series producer.

Kenta Ihara remains in charge of the series scripts, with Nilitsu working on the original animation character designs. Atsushi Asahi is enlisted as the character designer. Hironori Anazawa and Shacho are credited as the show's music composers.

About the anime

Riize, as seen in the anime (Image via Sotsu and Studio Clutch)

Based on Masayuki Abe's light novels, the narrative for the Tsuyokute New Saga anime is set in a wasteland invaded by the Demons. Kyle Lenard, a hero, subdues the Demon Lord with his final ounce of strength.

On the verge of death, Kyle approaches a relic, which sends him four years back into the past. With his past life's memories and experiences, Kyle Lenard takes a second chance at his life to prevent the tragic history from occurring in the future.

