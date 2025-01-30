World Trigger manga's hiatus to continue another month

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 saw the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the World Trigger manga series announce that the series’ hiatus would be continuing for another month. In other words, the manga’s next issue will now be officially released in the April issue of Shueisha’s Jump SQ. (or Jump Square) magazine on March 4, 2025, rather than the March issue on February 4.

The World Trigger manga was on break in January 2025’s February issue of the magazine due to mangaka Daisuke Ashihara needing to work on the series’ next compilation volume. This hiatus is now continuing for an additional month, with the reason now being issues with Ashihara’s health per this latest news on the current hiatus.

World Trigger manga plans to return in April issue of Jump SQ. on March 4

However, it’s very likely that the World Trigger manga continues its hiatus into the April issue given that a problem has now arisen with Ashihara’s health. Further supporting this possibility is the fact that the hiatus’ reasoning has been specifically updated to reference Ashihara’s health, suggesting the current issues are relatively debilitating. While no specific issues with the mangaka’s health were described in this latest news, they are likely fairly significant.

The manga last took a one–month hiatus in January 2024 due to Ashihara’s poor physical health, with another break coming just prior in August 2023. While the series has taken several hiatuses in the course of its serialization, including one which lasted over a year, the manga has maintained a relatively consistent release schedule in recent years. Playing a major role in this was a change in cadence from a weekly manga series to a monthly one.

The World Trigger manga’s most recent release is its 248th chapter, officially released on December 4, 2024. Likewise, the manga will return with its 249th chapter in the coming months, with the aforementioned March 4 return date currently being targeted. The manga’s current arc is the Away Mission Test Arc, which began with chapter 200.

Ashihara’s manga first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump manga publication magazine in February 2013. The manga ran there until November 2018, at which time it switched to the monthly Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018 where it has been serialized since. 238 of the manga’s currently released 248 chapters have been collected into 27 compilation volumes, 27 of which are currently available to purchase in English.

The manga was adapted into a television anime series by Toei Animation in October 2014. The first season ran for 73 episodes from October 2014 to April 2016, followed by a second season with 12 episodes released from January to April 2021. A third season with 14 episodes was released from October 2021 to January 2022. A fourth season has yet to be announced as of this article’s writing.

